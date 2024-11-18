Throwback: When Taylor Lautner Shed Light On His Difficult Bond With Robert Pattison While Filming Twilight Series

Taylor Lautner had spilled the beans over his bond with Robert Pattison on the sets of Twilight films. While sitting down for an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actor revealed that while he had a civil friendship with everyone on the movie sets, it was difficult to bond with the lead actor of the franchise, Pattison. In addition to maintaining distance in real life, the duo’s characters in the movie too had a rivalry going on over who would end up with Bella Swan.

In his December 2023 interview, the actor clarified that none of them had any bad blood against the other one and often would sit together in a group to have a conversation, but from a one-on-one perspective, they would rather go different paths.

The Grown Ups 2 actor shared with the podcast host, "I think it was tough.” He added, "I don't know for him, but for me at least it definitely—especially at the age I was at—you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn't. But it's hard not to sometimes."

Lautner went on to reveal that it was “awkward” for both actors to stand at the balcony, where the girls would boo at Taylor and cheer for Pattison. He went on to state that with the situation going on, it was difficult to have a friendship.

However, Lautner believes, "The thing with me and Rob is we're just very, very different people,” but “he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Lautner, Wife Tay Dance And Flaunt Friendship Bracelets At Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Show; SEE Here

Meanwhile, Taylor Lautner had opened up on his views about the ending of Twilight. The actor, who played the role of Jacob Black in the film, believes that his character should have ended up with Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan. As per the storyline of the movie, Swan gets married to her vampire lover, Edward Cullen, portrayed by Robert Pattison.

Lautner took a dig at the fans of Team Edward by hopping on to the trend. On his TikTok, the actor shared a video of him watching Twilight: The Breaking Dawn Part 1, and as Bella walks down the aisle towards Pattison’s character, the Abduction star put on a comment, "Honestly, screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob.”

Soon the actor turns the camera towards him, pretending to be shocked, and the text on the screen reads, “Oh no no no.” With the video, Lautner left the fans impressed, who believe that he won the trend. The audience went gaga over the actor’s post, and the comment section was filled with them leaving surprised.

Advertisement

One of the users shared, “This made my year.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Not me liking the video before realizing who posted it.” Another one of Lautner’s followers believed that “HE WON THIS TREND.”

On the work front, Lautner last appeared in the 2022 film, Home Team.

ALSO READ: Taylor Lautner Throws Shade at Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Viral TikTok Trend; WATCH