Throwback: When Tom Cruise Weighed On Barbenheimer; Revealed He'll Watch THIS Film First

Last year, Barbenheimer became a cultural phenomenon, with both Barbie by Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan leading at the box office and receiving critical acclaim. Released on July 21, 2023, these two very different genre films caused a stir, leaving moviegoers debating which to see first.

The dilemma of choosing between the two films even affected Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, he shared his plan to watch both Barbie and Oppenheimer. “I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer,” Cruise said. “I’ll see them opening weekend—Friday for Oppenheimer and Saturday for Barbie.” His comments followed his endorsement of the double-feature trend, now known as "Barbenheimer."

Cruise also emphasized his passion for cinema: “I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience. It’s immersive, and having that as a community and an industry is important. I still go to the movies.”

During the promotion of Mission: Impossible 7, Tom Cruise took to Twitter to show support for his fellow filmmakers and actors, praising both Oppenheimer and Barbie.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” Cruise tweeted, sharing photos of himself and Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie in front of the posters for each film.

As of now, according to Box Office Mojo, the Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer collected USD 976 million and Margot Robbie, starring Barbie, went on to become one of the highest grossers by gathering more than USD 1.4 billion.

