Shah Rukh Khan says he likes Tom Cruise's movies; says 'Strangely my least favorite is romantic films'

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the biggest romantic hero in the Hindi film industry all thanks to iconic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Dil To Pagal Hai, among others. Going with this public image of the megastar, one would think King Khan would be in love with the film genre. But that isn’t the case. In fact, it’s his “least favorite.” He also expressed his admiration for Tom Cruise’s films.

While talking to Variety, the Zero actor stated why he made a comeback with action movies like Pathaan and Jawan after his brief hiatus. He stated that during the time when he wasn’t working a couple of years ago, he felt that he hadn’t done an out-and-out action film. During the interview, he divulged that he likes Tom Cruise films. “Mission Impossible- you don’t really have to worry. You will come back satisfied more often than not,” Shah Rukh Khan expressed.

Further on, in the same chat, he spoke about his least and most favorite movie genre to work in. The Dunki actor stated that even though he loves it, he is surprised by the term of being a romantic hero. Shockingly, he has never thought of himself as that, unlike public opinion. According to him, he got classified because the handful of romantic films that he led became a rage and eventually evergreen classics.

He also told the publication about his dream of having a room in his house with images that showcase the multiple movie genres he has worked in. He stated, “This is not a narcissistic thing. If I look at my work, every film should feel of a genre that I have grown up watching,” adding that he is not limited to a genre as a viewer.

When he watches movies, he cruises from action to science-fiction films, dystopian world films, off-beat, human drama, and horror films. While he expressed his love for courtroom dramas and thrillers, he admitted “Strangely, my least favorite is romantic films.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will commence shooting for another action movie titled King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, it also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

