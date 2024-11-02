Throwback: When Tom Holland Subtly Shut Down Break Up Rumors With Zendaya

The Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been setting major relationship goals among their fans ever since the duo began dating. While the actors have been extremely tight-lipped about their romance in the public domain, they are quite protective of their relationship as well.

In a previous interview with Vogue magazine, Holland opened up about his relationship with the Challengers actress, stating that her opinion matters a lot to him when it comes to the content or projects he has been working on.

In January, the British actor sat down with a media portal and talked about watching his latest show, The Crowded Room, with Zendaya. Holland recalled sending clips of the episodes to the Euphoria star while they were being edited, asking her to be his critic.

Moreover, the actor also addressed rumors about his breakup with Zendaya. Fans speculated that the duo might have split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. When the media outlet asked Holland if he had parted ways with the actress, the English actor replied, “Absolutely not.”

Previously, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland mentioned, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible.” He added, “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone; it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Apart from Holland’s thriller series, the actor revealed that the couple together would also watch the Spider-Man movies, wherein they both starred as the lead characters. In talks with Extra on January 14, 2024, the Uncharted actor was asked if he watched any of his Marvel movies, to which the Hollywood star stated that he would watch the first film of the Spider-Man franchise with Zendaya, and they both relived the days back when they were 19.

He further mentioned, “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the sets of Spider-Man in 2016. However, the duo began dating in 2021 and have been going strong ever since.

