Throwback: When Tom Holland Revealed How Uncharted Costar Mark Wahlberg Helped Him Bring Out 'The Best' In Himself

Tom Holland may be best known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, but he took on a different action role in Uncharted. The film premiered on February 18, 2022, and saw Holland stepping into the shoes of Nathan Drake, a young treasure hunter, alongside Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg, who played his partner, Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

Reflecting on the experience, Holland once shared how working with Wahlberg inspired him to push his acting limits, making Uncharted a significant milestone in his career.

Uncharted was not just a new role for Holland; it was his first time acting alongside Wahlberg, an established Hollywood name. Based on the popular PlayStation video game series, Uncharted follows the story of Drake as he sets out on his first big treasure-hunting mission with the wise-cracking mentor Sully.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film’s storyline required both Holland and Wahlberg to play characters with a strong, evolving bond, which mirrored their real-life mentor-mentee dynamic.

Holland was eager to give his best performance, especially with Wahlberg by his side. “I took my game a notch higher for the film as I wanted to ‘prove’ myself in front of Wahlberg,” Holland said.

Known for his energetic portrayal of Spider-Man, Holland wanted to show he could handle a more grounded action role, and being around Wahlberg pushed him to commit fully to the part. For Holland, playing Nathan Drake was more than just another role; it was a chance to learn and grow alongside someone he admired.

On and off-screen, Holland took the opportunity to learn from Wahlberg’s experience. The connection between their characters, a seasoned Sully showing Drake the ropes, reflected how Wahlberg, who has a long career in Hollywood, guided Holland.

“What’s happening on screen is also happening off-screen. I’m very much the young kid in Hollywood who’s coming up, and Mark is the OG; he’s been doing this longer than I’ve been alive,” Holland stated.

Wahlberg’s industry expertise provided Holland with insight into handling action-packed scenes, an area where Wahlberg has extensive experience. Their bond added to the chemistry between Drake and Sully, making their on-screen interactions feel authentic and relatable. Holland shared how Wahlberg’s approach to the role encouraged him to “bring the best of myself, to show what I could do.”

As Holland recalled, he and Wahlberg’s on-set synergy went beyond acting. Their teamwork and camaraderie made the film’s central relationship believable and grounded, contributing to the authenticity that fans of the Uncharted game series appreciated. “As we brought these characters to life, it was nice to see the synergy between Mark and I and between Nate and Sully,” Holland shared.

