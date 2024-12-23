Throwback: When Travis Barker Drew Backlash For Wearing Balenciaga Socks In PIC With Kourtney Kardashian

While celebrities were enjoying their time at Christmas events last year, Travis Barker faced backlash on the internet. The harsh comments from the followers of the drummer came after he was seen wearing Balenciaga in a few pictures shared by Kourtney Kardashian.

The picture in question comes from the Christmas Eve celebration last year, which Kardashian and Barker attended together. According to an article by The U.S. Sun, Kourtney wore a pair of strappy black heels along with a large fur coat over a black bodysuit.

Meanwhile, in the same pictures where the couple shared sweet moments, fans noticed that Travis Barker was wearing black patent shoes, a tie, and a tuxedo.

However, some eagle-eyed followers also noticed that the Blink-182 drummer was wearing a pair of socks by Balenciaga.

For those who may not know, in 2022, this same Spanish fashion brand faced heavy criticism for releasing two controversial ad campaigns. One of the campaigns featured a child model clutching a “BDSM teddy bear,” which sparked outrage.

Another campaign shocked viewers by displaying a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography. These two campaigns triggered widespread backlash worldwide.

Following the post shared by Kourtney Kardashian, a fan commented, “Why do you support Balenciaga still? Is it because you have no problem selling children?”

Another comment stated, “I was always a fan of Travis, and I’m hoping she just made him wear those socks. Either way, it is just upsetting, especially since they both have kids. They need to pay more attention. I hope it’s not because they don’t care.”

The photos in question were taken at the lavish Christmas party held at Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian’s $60 million estate in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to sharing the post, Kourtney also uploaded a carousel of photos from the occasion.

