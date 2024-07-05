'The Day I Found Out...': Travis Barker Reveals How He Feels After Becoming Father Again At 48 To Son Rocky

Travis Barker recently revealed how he feels after becoming a father again at age 48 to son Rocky Thirteen, whom he welcomed with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on November 1, 2023. Barker shared that he thinks having a baby is the 'most wonderful' thing, and he learned a lot with the births of his older children, Alabama and Landon, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The American musician said that with his son Rocky, he finds the experience of parenthood 'just as good as he remembered,' noting that he 'loves' being a dad. Read on further to know more details.

Travis Barker reveals his experience becoming a father again at 48 to his son Rocky

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Barker shared that the most "wonderful" thing one could do at any time in life is to have a "baby," become a parent and bring a new life into the world.

The Blink-182 drummer further mentioned that he "learned so much" with the birth of his children Alabama Luella Barker and Landon, noting that "because they were born really close to each other." He added that becoming a father again at age 48 with his son Rocky, he feels that the experience of fatherhood is "just as good as I remembered it."

He said he "loves being a dad," saying that it's his "greatest achievement," adding, "It's my favorite thing I get to do every day." The outlet noted that Barker also recalled his experience when he found out he was having his son Landon.

The 48-year-old said, "The day I found out, I left my house and I ran to the freeway," adding, "It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too."

Travis Barker said that he had this urge to be the "best version" of himself as he wants to be healthy, noting that he wants to "take care" of himself more and mentioned he thinks "that's never gone away."

Travis Barker says he and Kourtney Kardashian are focusing on staying healthy after the birth of their son Rocky

In a previous interview with the outlet, Travis Barker mentioned that after the birth of their child, he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are focusing on staying healthy as parents. He said, “We'll do Pilates together. We'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out."

Barker even recalled how he and Kardashian became close, noting that they "bonded over their love of exercising and wellness. It's one of the main reasons we were so close."

He said they were longtime workout partners, and their shared fitness routine was the foundation of their relationship, noting, "It was what started it all."

Meanwhile, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian share one child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen, whom they welcomed last year. After staying friends for a long time, the couple began dating in 2021, and per reports, they legally tied the knot on May 15, 2022.