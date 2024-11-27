Throwback: When Victoria Beckham Removed Her Tattoo of Husband David's Initials For THIS Reason

In 2022, Victoria Beckham addressed rumors surrounding her decision to remove a tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials. The speculation began when fans noticed the tattoo on her wrist appeared faded in pictures. Some wondered if this hinted at trouble in her over two-decade-long marriage to the former football star. However, Victoria cleared up the confusion during an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

The fashion designer explained that her decision had nothing to do with her relationship. “They just didn’t look so nice,” she shared, adding that the removal wasn’t symbolic of any personal issues. Victoria confirmed her marriage to David was still solid and emphasized that she simply grew tired of the tattoo.

Victoria revealed that she decided to remove multiple tattoos, not just David’s initials, because they no longer suited her. “Some of them were done a long, long time ago, and they started to bleed and turned a sort of bluey color,” she said. Calling it a “cleanse,” she said the faded ink was no longer appealing to her.

Despite removing her tattoos, Victoria made it clear that she admires body art. She complimented the “gorgeous” tattoos of her husband and their children, who share a love for meaningful ink. However, for herself, she preferred a change.

Advertisement

During the interview, Victoria also touched on her oldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s marriage to Nicola Peltz. She shared her approach to supporting her children in their relationships. “You can never really offer advice,” she said. “They have to figure it out themselves, but we’re very close as a family.”

Victoria also spoke about her career milestones at the time. She recalled an emotional moment during her Paris Fashion Week show for her brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection. Seeing her family in the front row overwhelmed her with gratitude. “I saw my husband, my children, my parents, and I just got very emotional,” she said.

Through her honesty and openness, Victoria dismissed rumors and showed that her tattoo removal was about personal preference rather than deeper issues. It was simply a step towards change and fresh beginnings while maintaining her strong family bonds.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling Take Center Stage in Jimmy Fallon's Tariff Joke About Donald Trump; WATCH