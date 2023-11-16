EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to host grand party for football star David Beckham tonight at Mannat

Football star David Beckham who is currently in India was spotted enjoying the India vs New Zealand match in Mumbai's Wankhede's stadium on November 15. He watched the match along with B-town celebrities like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and others. Later, he joined the party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and his husband Anand Ahuja in their house. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the football maestro will join the grand party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan tonight, November 16.

David Beckham will attend Shah Rukh Khan's party in Mumbai

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that football star David Beckham is set to grace the grand party hosted by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan tonight. The party will take place at SRK's Mannat. Several celebrities are expected to join the party.

David Beckham attends Sonam Kapoor's party

For the party hosted by Sonam Kapoor, David can be seen dressed casually as he wore a black T-shirt with a pair of matching trousers and sneakers. The actress looked ravishing in a red silk saree, which she paired with a designer white blouse with dramatic long sleeves. Her businessman husband Anand went desi and wore a black kurta with a matching jacket and a pair of white pants. All of them posed happily together for the paparazzi.

Speaking about SRK's work front, the actor will be seen in Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will be released on December 22, 2023.

