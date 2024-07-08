“Testing Our Iconic Thrones”: Victoria And David Beckham Share Heartfelt Tributes For Each Other On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Victoria Beckham, a fashion designer, and football legend David Beckham got married on July 4, 1999. The Beckhams, who are renowned for their unwavering dedication, recently celebrated their 25th anniversary on Instagram with sentimental posts.

Victoria, 50, posted several nostalgic pictures from their nuptials, each with a clever caption describing the special moments. The former Spice Girl started her post with a cute picture of herself and her future spouse trying on their reception thrones.

Victoria and David Beckham's joyous occasions

In a different picture, Victoria is seen sitting on the throne in front of the wedding, grinning broadly for the camera. She also posted a handful of pictures showing how the opulent chairs were flown to the event.

The stylish designer also released a cute picture of their now-25-year-old Brooklyn on his father's knee, shot aboard a private jet. David, 49, is shown in the photo with his mother Sandra, brother Christian, and sister Louise, who are all on board.

In another playful image that she posted, David is seen sitting unclothed at a kitchen table, penning his vows on a notepad. She jokingly wrote in the caption that he seemed to be "looking very concentrated!"

Celebrating 25 years: Victoria and David Beckham's milestone anniversary

Victoria posted photos of her dress fittings, showing off her satin, strapless Vera Wang ball gown, and her traditional purple reception dress. She also shared pictures of their memorable fondant-topped cake and their wedding day preparations.

Advertisement

David shared a series of photos from their wedding reception in a happy post of his own. He also posted a video of Victoria wearing her purple outfit 25 years later, stating that they still owned it and expressing his love for Victoria Beckham.

David, on the other hand, has a lot more tattoos and a lot less highlights in his current photo. He has a very similar style aside from that. He showed his wife a loving expression while accessorizing his suit with matching purple shoes.

ALSO READ: Victoria Beckham Drops Lovely Wishes For Husband David Beckham on His 49th Birthday: 'You Are Our Everything'