Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling Take Center Stage in Jimmy Fallon's Tariff Joke About Donald Trump; WATCH

Jimmy Fallon was spot-on with his dig at President-elect Donald Trump’s inflated tariff plans on Mexico, Canada, and China during the Tuesday, November 26, episode of his eponymous late-night show, leaving audiences rolling in laughter.

Before we delve into Fallon’s perfectly timed comedic punchline, though, here’s a brief description of what Trump has planned for his first day in office on January 20.

In line with the actions he took during his first term to punish countries like China for what he called unfair trade practices, Trump, on Monday, November 26, pledged to impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada, along with an additional 10% tariff on Chinese products. These measures are in response to irregular border crossings and drug trafficking.

ALSO READ: 'Give Me Your Reasons Why': Celebrities React As Donald Trump Wins Presidential Election Over Kamala Harris

Trump’s recent announcement rattled international markets and, most importantly, sent a clear message across the globe that he plans to implement a concrete form of his unorthodox America First policy. For regular Americans who don’t understand economic jargon, tariff increases on imported goods simply mean that these products would cost more for consumers.

Taking a dig at Trump for announcing such harsh economic policies, Fallon insinuated that America would have to find a way to substitute avocados since most are imported from Mexico. He also expressed concern over a talent crunch in Hollywood if Trump keeps making trade with Canada difficult, as that’s where U.S. Showbiz imports 100% of its hot Ryans from.

Advertisement

As Fallon made the playful remark, pictures of Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds flashed on the screen. Both the Barbie and Deadpool stars are Canadian citizens.

Fallon’s fellow late-night talk show hosts, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, also poked fun at Trump over his abrupt and clearly not well-thought-out economic plans. Kimmel called Trump’s recent announcement his “dumbest idea since Don Jr.,” while Meyers advised fans of guacamole to just visit Mexico to get some, as it would be a cheaper alternative to satisfying their avocado cravings.

ALSO READ: 'Is This Because of Drake?': Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Jab at Donald Trump For Newly Announced Tariff Plans on Canada and Mexico