Tim Allen Has Major Update On Toy Story 5 And His Character Buzz Lightyear; READ

Tim Allen is back for his next adventure as the space cadet toy, Buzz Lightyear. The highly acclaimed actor recently shared a major update about the next entry in the Toy Story franchise as well as his role in it.

Talking to Collider, the actor from Last Man Standing stated that he already "did the first five-hour session" for his character "probably a week ago."

While he did not spill much about the movie, Tim Allen assured that the next take on the nostalgic Pixar franchise happens to be a "very, very clever story."

Expanding a bit more about the animated feature, Allen went on to add that the studio has big plans with the next entry and is not simply doing it for money.

“I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom," Allen maintained.

Reiterating that Toy Story 5 is very clever, the Christmas with the Kranks actor went on to add that he feels blessed to be the voice of Buzz Lightyear.

The actor and comedian then went on to express that the movie is going to be fun, adding, “I think we’re a year out,” and that he has entered the third act of the project.

Tim Allen, although mentioned that he still has a lot of work to complete, as the production will go back and process his take, with five more of them remaining.

The first installment of Toy Story was released back in 1995, instantly hitting success with a collection of over $390 million worldwide. Then came three more installments and recently a Buzz Lightyear spinoff in 2022, Lightyear.

Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19, 2026.

