Tim Burton Teases New Projects With Longtime Collaborator Johnny Depp; Rules Out Sequels Despite Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Success

Fans may rejoice as Tim Burton has dropped hints about collaborating with Johnny Depp again after producing critically acclaimed hits together such as Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sleepy Hollow, and more. The last time the iconic director-actor duo worked together was in a 2012 goth movie titled Dark Shadows.

Burton spoke to IndieWire during the Marrakech International Film Festival, where he reflected on his approach to sequels after the box office success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. He also mentioned his long creative partnership with Depp. When he was questioned about working together on another film with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Burton was positive, revealing his confidence that he'll continue to work with Depp in the future.

Speaking of making movies with the Ed Wood star again, he told the outlet, "Well, I’m sure there will be." According to Burton, the choices of the actors are based on the need for the project, which serves to emphasize his commitment to the synergy of creativity.

He added, "I never feel like, Oh, I’m going to use this and that actor. It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you."

Advertisement

However, Burton has his reservations about making sequels again, despite the recent success of the Jenna Ortega-starrer. In particular, he mentioned Depp's 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands, saying, "I didn’t want to make a sequel to [Scissorhands] because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own, and that for me is one of them."

Meanwhile, Tim Burton's long-time collaborator, Depp, has been struggling to rebuild his career trajectory after a dramatic legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Since the media frenzy surrounding the court case, Depp's career has gone up and down, with such recent films as Minamata and Jeanne du Barry being fairly underwhelmingly received.

Still, he is productive, with several upcoming productions, including Terry Gilliam's The Carnival at the End of Days and Marc Webb's thriller Day Drinker alongside Penelope Cruz. Johnny Depp's new directorial work, Modi, has been noticed in international film festivals as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Johnny Depp Revealed He Never Watched The First Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie