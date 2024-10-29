Throwback: When Johnny Depp Called Penelope Cruz 'Very Special'; Said She Helped Keep Him On His Toes

We have seen Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz pair up in several movies, but the most remarkable time they shared the screen was in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

The 2011 movie was the fourth entry in the highly acclaimed and celebrated franchise. While the audience missed a few leading cast members, the film finally introduced us to Jack Sparrow’s romantic interest—or, more accurately, former girlfriend—Angelica, portrayed by none other than Cruz.

During the UK premiere of the film, Depp, an actor and musician, praised his female co-star, Cruz, and spoke about how she helped him during the filming of the fourth installment in the Pirates franchise.

"I've worked with her twice now, and it's always been a real pleasure," the A Nightmare on Elm Street actor mentioned while talking to the media.

At the event, which took place in 2011 at London's Westfield shopping center, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor went on to call Penélope Cruz a special person and a talented actress. He added, "As an actress, she gives you so much that you weren't necessarily expecting, so you're up on your toes."

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides boasted a grand cast that also included Ian McShane, Richard Griffiths, and Judi Dench, with Geoffrey Rush reprising his role as Hector Barbossa alongside Johnny Depp.

Meanwhile, Kevin McNally returned as Joshamee Gibbs, and Keith Richards reprised his role as Captain Teague, Jack Sparrow's father.

The original cast of the Pirates of the Caribbean series includes Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, along with Orlando Bloom portraying Will Turner.

The world was first introduced to this epic tale of pirates and sea mysteries in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Soon after, in 2006, the second entry, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, was released, followed by the third film, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, in 2007.

To date, the series has had five installments, with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales being the latest, featuring Javier Bardem as the main antagonist.

The 2017 film also starred Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites.

