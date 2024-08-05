'Time Flys On Love’s Wings': Keely Shaye Smith Shares Wedding Pictures With Pierece Brosnan As She Celebrates Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary

On August 4, Pierce and Keely Brosnan celebrated 23 years of marriage bliss. Keely, 60, celebrated the momentous occasion on Sunday with a special post on Instagram. Keely shared some stunning old pictures from their wedding day at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland.

The photos perfectly captured the excitement of their special day and their wedding outfits with Pierce looking dapper in a black tuxedo and a shimmering silver tie.

She wrote the caption, “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love. Here’s to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time [flies] on love’s wings."

Keely, on the other hand, dressed for her wedding in two different outfits. She chose a stunning white gown with scalloped hems, a sheer lace top with a Dracula collar, and exquisite lace pattern work for the wedding.

In 1994, Keely met the James Bond actor at a party in Mexico where she was working as a TV correspondent. Days later, the two went on their first date under the stars, talking and staying up till three in the morning. The two who dated for years, tied the knot in 2001.

The couple later welcomed kids Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23, who have both followed their parents into the entertainment world by pursuing careers in filmmaking, modeling, and painting.

In April, Keely celebrated the anniversary of her and Pierce's first meeting by compiling yet another set of old pictures that showed their journey. She wrote, "How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever? Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you"

Bosnan was previously married to Cassandra Harris and Brosnan from 1980 until her death in 1991 due to cancer. Sean was born in September 1983 to Brosnan and Harris. He adopted Charlotte, Harris's daughter, and Chris, her son, whom she had with her late ex.

