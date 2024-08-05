‘Can't Wait To Meet You’: Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes And Wife Bianca Announce Are Set To Welcome Their First Baby

Luke Grimes, an actor from Yellowstone, and his wife, model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, have announced that they are expecting their first child. Married since November 2018, the couple announced their happy news on social media on Sunday, August 4.

Bianca used Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She shared a photo of herself posing for a mirror selfie, revealing her baby bump. The caption said, "Can't wait to meet you little one ❤️." This heartfelt post is the first public announcement of their upcoming addition to the family.

Luke and Bianca's relationship has been a treasured experience. They married in November 2018 and have shared details about their lives on social media. Bianca shared a selfie in March of herself and Luke, who appear to be getting ready for a road trip. Bianca captioned the photo of them bundled up for the cold weather, "Side by side ❤️."

Their love story has a unique twist involving the NBC sitcom The Office. Last year, Luke told PEOPLE that the show helped Bianca learn English. "She moved to the States without knowing a word of English," Luke said. "And when I met her, she had only lived here for two years, but she spoke beautiful, fluent English. I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.'"

Luke Grimes is well-known for his role in the popular television series Yellowstone. He also appeared in the Netflix film Happiness for Beginners, alongside Ellie Kemper. Luke spoke with PEOPLE about his role in the film and revealed details about his personal life.

"I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," Luke told USA TODAY. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed, big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."

As Luke and Bianca prepare to welcome their first child, they continue to share their experiences with their fans. Many people admire the couple for being so open about their relationship and personal experiences. Luke and Bianca are about to embark on a new and exciting chapter in their lives with the arrival of a new family member.

