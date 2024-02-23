Top 20 Best Zombie Movies In Hollywood: From Dawn Of The Dead To Resident Evil

When the genre of horror movies and action are spiced up together, we get a totally new and wonderful genre, zombie movies. From being chased by them or your heroes chasing the undead, we have come up with the best zombie movies list.

It's gory, it's brutal and if you are a lover of Bloodsport, the zombie apocalypse movies will definitely match your frequency. Metalheads will relate a lot to what goes around in a zombie film.

It was always a dream for many to live in a zombie apocalypse movie and kill or become a feast of the smelly pit of the armless, jawless pile of walking but nonliving bodies. So here are the best zombie movies of all time. The list comprises movies from different eras, which are filled with action, are funny, and are also the scariest zombie movies.

Night of the Living Dead (Oct 1, 1968)

Let's begin with the legendary one, the boss of all zombie movies. This classic zombie movie was released in the year 1968 and defined a whole new genre of braindead corpses. George Romero did work on his movie by implementing a sociological as well as a political subtext.

The flick revolves around a group of individuals who are hiding from the hungry deceased ones. The zombies are hunting fresh human flesh as they leave their graves. Ben, who is the protagonist in the movie, somehow takes control of the situation and protects the people taking refuge in a house.

28 Days Later (Jun 27, 2003)

You know Cillian Murphy for his recent hits, but you must know that during the initial years of his acting career, he has done a legendary zombie apocalypse movie. Cillian Murphy plays the role of Jim, in a deserted London.

The city has been infected with the Rage virus that was caused by a caged chimpanzee, who got freed by a group of animal rights activists. The best part is that Jim has woken up after a month from a coma and learns slowly about the situation in the world around him. This is one of the best zombie movies of all time and has been globally appreciated.

Dawn of the Dead (Dec 6, 1979)

A zombie film that tops the horror movie genre and also explains the material society, Dawn of the Dead is another classic and is amongst the top ten zombie movies of all time. This scary zombie movie shows the hordes of undead creatures walking across the lands of the US.

All the cities and the countryside are infested with these devouring alive cadavers. David Emge, who plays the role of Stephe, is an employee of a radio station in Pennsylvania and is on the lookout for a safe place along with his girlfriend and two SWAT members.

Resident Evil (Mar 15, 2002)

If you are on a hunt for the best zombie movies, you should already know about Resident Evil. This time no unknown occurences and no dead people are coming from the graveyard afar, but the familiar infected faces attacking from the city limits.

The movie franchise is based on a video game and is one of the very famous zombie movies, wherein the first installment takes you on a tour of an underground genetics laboratory of the Umbrella Corporation. Milla Jovovich and her team have got mere three hours to shut the super computer, while also dealing with virus-infected undead.

Several sequels to this movie will surely make you sit and binge-watch, waking the demon inside you. If you love gore, violence, blood, and action, this should be on your top ten zombie movies list. Moreover, the Resident Evil franchise also falls into the category of the best zombie movies and shows.

World War Z (Jun 21, 2013)

This is where you will feel the adrenaline. It is not just action and horror, but your heartbeat will make you stand up. One rare thing that World War Z brought to the big screen was the humans being chased by literally a huge wave of running zombies. Yes, they run!

With Brad Pitt in the lead role, there is a pretty intriguing story that grabs your attention as you get into it. It involves a trip around a lot of nations, and cracking a code to know the source in this zombie apocalypse movie. Anything else would spoil the fun.

Zombi 2 (Aug 25, 1979)

Pure gore is what Zombi 2 is. A ridiculously bloody and one of the most scariest zombie movies, Zombi 2 depicts the story of a New York reporter, who, while following a woman lands on an island that is facing an epidemic of the undead.

Zombieland (Oct 2, 2009)

Enough of the daring action and spine-chilling gore, let's talk about a movie that should always be included in a zombie movies list, Zombieland. With a great cast such as Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin, this fun-filled and chill zombie movie is a fun-filled flick to watch with family, but of course with a disclaimer.

The movie has quite a few surprises for you and revolves around a group that should not be with each other. Jesse Eisenberg deals with his fear of clowns, which has now become even tougher as the circus crew has turned into a pile of blood-spitting, flesh-hungry, more crazy zombies.

The Return of the Living Dead (Aug 16, 1985)

Another great take on the zombie genre, this is one of the horror zombie movies that will give you a feel of an 80s punk life along with the flesh-craving zombies.

Here the zombies are brought to life through a secret military gas that is being experimented in a warehouse. The undead epidemic spreads throughout Louisville, while the two characters Frank and Freddy try to survive the outbreak.

Re-Animator (Oct 18, 1985)

Coming back to the classics, Re-animator is a 1985 classic zombie film showing the story of a medical student played by Jeffrey Combs who brings his headless professor back from the dead using a serum. This is another horror zombie movie with a gist of comedy.

Shaun of the Dead (Apr 9, 2004)

A movie with a fabulous cast has also got a few witty satirical jokes. Shaun of the Dead jokingly talks about zombies with the main character having a dull life on the outskirts of London. The movie shows the childish character trying to become a man and protect his mother as well as his girlfriend in the wake of a zombified town.

Blood Quantum (Apr 28, 2020)

This movie stands out from the usual zombie movie crowd and takes you on a tour of sociopolitical subtext. It is pure horror and shows people surviving the plague of zombies that have taken over all of the earth. This is one of the recent zombie movies released and was widely valued for its story and scenes.

I am Legend (December 14, 2007)

Starring Will Smith, this is an unusual but one of the best zombie apocalypse movies. Smith is the only survivor in New York City as a plague has either killed humans or turned them into monsters. In all of the scenes, the actor is seen surviving with his dog and at the same time trying to find a cure for the illness that forced people to stay out of the city.

A sequel is rumored to be in the works with Will Smith and Michael B Jordan in the cast.

Army of the Dead (May 14, 2021)

Ever imagined what would a Zack Snyder zombie movie be like? This movie is a lot of things, horror, thrilling, has a good origin of zombies, takes place in Las Vegas, has Dave Batista in it, and shows an epic heist.

Here a group of people dive into the zombified Las Vegas and are trying to break into a vault before the whole is blown to bits.

Dead Alive (February 12, 1993)

This movie follows the story of an overprotective mother, who is bitten by a Sumatran rat monkey and has been turned into a zombie. Her son, Lionel is trying to keep his mother locked up in the basement, but she is still shown to infect the whole neighborhood.

The Girl With All the Gifts (February 24, 2017)

The Girl With All the Gifts grapples you with an absurd kind of fear and gives a new definition to the zombie genre. The movie is about a girl who is immune to the fungus that has changed almost all humans into a flesh-hungry zombie. The story takes place in the future and revolves around a girl, a scientist, and a teacher, where the girl is the last hope of saving all of humanity.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (December 21, 2016)

Directed by André Ovredal, the movie is a proper answer to someone searching for something new to watch. It will leave all your gruesome expectations behind, and promote a smart thriller with a touch of creepiness.

The story revolves around a duo of father and son who are the coroner and are examining the body of a beautiful but dead lady “Jane Doe”. They find some of the most bizarre clues during the movie and while going through the inspection of the dead body.

Day of the Dead (Jul 3, 1985)

Out of all zombie movies, this movie has a reason to be at the top of the list. This is the best zombie movie to watch this weekend and the one that will definitely give you surprisingly gory scenes.

It talks about a group of humans, who are trying to survive in Florida while they are being chased by a large horde of zombies.

28 Weeks Later (May 11, 2007)

Although it is said that the movie lacks humanism like its previous installments, the strong direction has been hugely welcomed.

This sequel to its epic previous story takes you on a tour with the refugees who have returned to British soil. Well, there is a reason that the movie is liked all around the globe. One of the refugees who have recently returned carries the virus that has gotten worse and even more dangerous than it was in 28 Days Later.

Cemetery Man (April 26, 1996)

Cemetery Man is a surreal take on the zombie film genre, and one zombie fan has to watch it for sure.

It is again a movie that brings back the dead alive as they sleep in their graves. They have turned into flesh-eating zombies and cemetery custodian Francesco Dellamorte has become tired of dealing with the politicians of the town and killing these undead walking corps.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (October 30, 2015)

Although it comes last on our list that doesn't mean it is boring and a waste of time. It is one fun-filled flick of all zombie movies. It is a comedy and is one of the best streaming zombie movies.

In Scout's Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, three school friends who just went camping with their scout guide discover that their town is turning into a warzone and is infected with zombies. They find a few more friends along their journey, while the movie has some daring scenes in it.

These were the movies that bring back a lot of memories from our teenage years just as they bring back the dead alive. Keep on chasing our site for more of the intriguing lists of movies and be ready to hunt or become a prey yourself.

