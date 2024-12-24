Timothée Chalamet Shocks Fans With His Unusual Answer About Who He’d Portray In Another Biopic

Timothée Chalamet is dropping jaws again, this time portraying Bob Dylan in the recently released biopic A Complete Unknown. However, the actor is already thinking about who he would like to play next in the future.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the Call Me By Your Name actor was asked about his future plans and which biopic he’d like to be a part of.

The young star had a very intriguing answer that impressed many sports enthusiasts.

“What about the Ernie Johnson biopic, the host of Inside the NBA?” Timothee Chalamet said on the show.

In response, Ryan Sampson, one of the co-hosts of The Morning Mash Up, expressed surprise, saying, “I like that.” Meanwhile, the other host, Nicole Ryan, added that Chalamet’s wish is now out in the universe.

However, the actor from the Dune film series went on to admit that he might not be on the list of actors the 68-year-old Ernie Johnson would choose to play him onscreen.

For those who may not know, Ernie Johnson has been a longtime host of TNT’s Emmy-winning show Inside the NBA. A six-time Emmy winner, Johnson is widely regarded as "The Godfather" by his colleagues and famous personalities such as Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

In addition to his impressive achievements, Johnson is also a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. To further highlight his career, Ernie Johnson has worked with FIFA during the World Cup and has hosted TNT's NFL and Wimbledon coverage.

Advertisement

The versatile broadcaster has also been a host for the Olympics, MLB, and PGA golf play-by-play.

On a personal note, Johnson is a devout Christian. Along with his wife, Cheryl, he adopted four children, including Michael, who was adopted from a Romanian orphanage. Michael, who was slightly autistic, was later diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and tragically passed away at the age of 33.

ALSO READ: Denis Villeneuve, Luca Guadagnino Talk About Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's Growth Between Their Movies; Deets