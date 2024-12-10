Timothee Chalamet Opens Up About Support From Bob Dylan For Biopic A Complete Unknown

A Complete Unknown is a biopic based on the early life of Bob Dylan and a few major transitions in his musical style. With the movie just a few days away, the legendary singer and songwriter shared a supportive post, praising Timothée Chalamet.

Following this, the actor—known for his role in Wonka—had a few words to share about Bob Dylan.

“It’s hard to tell. He’s a mysterious, elusive figure. So I figured if he or his team didn’t want me to be a part of it, I would’ve known about that,” Timothée Chalamet stated while speaking to Deadline during the LA premiere of A Complete Unkown .

Chalamet also mentioned that Dylan’s words online felt “really, really affirming.”

The actor’s comments came in response to the intriguing words shared by the End of the Line singer in a social media post.

In his X (formerly Twitter) post, Bob Dylan wrote that Timothée Chalamet is “a brilliant actor, so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me.”

Dylan also went on to share details about the highly anticipated biopic in the same post, which was intended to promote the James Mangold-directed film.

Meanwhile, although James Mangold revealed that Bob Dylan has not seen the movie yet, Timothée Chalamet noted that the Handle with Care singer had “got creatively involved with Mangold, which was great. He gave his input on the script.”

For those unversed, the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, delves into the musician’s early life as well as his transition into rock.

The film is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties by Elijah Wald.

In addition to Chalamet, the movie also stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, and Elle Fanning as Dylan’s girlfriend Sylvie—whose name was changed from Suze Rotolo.

