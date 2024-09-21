'To A Woman Who I Love': Javier Bardem Pays Emotional Tribute To Wife Penelope Cruz As He Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At San Sebastian Film Festival

Javier Bardem is a symbol of great acting, with all of his love for Penelope Cruz, whom he thanked recently while receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. During the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival, the fabulous actor from Skyfall was seen getting emotional as he thanked his family members.

Bardem received the Lifetime Achievement Award from his siblings Monica and Carlos Bardem, on September 20, 2024. In his long speech, the Spanish actor addressed his love for his beautiful wife Penelope Cruz, with whom he shares two kids.

“To a woman who I love and who I’ve shared a life with, I want to thank and give my deep gratitude for the human being you are,” his words prompted the crowd to give a big applause.

Further shedding light on the great qualities of his wife, Bardem called her a responsible human being who takes care of her children and her family, as well as the friends around her.

Javier Bardem also thanked the actress from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, for taking good care of him, also stating that he loves Cruz a lot.

Meanwhile, the cherished actor from No Country For Old Men also thanked his children, Leo and Luna.

The crowd was dazzled looking at the strong love that Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem shared, as he blew kisses in his wife’s direction at the recent award ceremony, while the actress had a big smile on her face.

It wasn't only the Vanilla Sky actress that Bardem had spoken of while holding the accolade, it was also his mother. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actor dedicated his award to his mother, who was present for the big night.

Meanwhile, Bardem also recalled the time his brother and sister, Carlos and Monica had taken care of him back when he was young, and when their mother had to work “24 hours a day.”

“If I’m alive physically, not only spiritually and emotionally, it was my brother and sister taking care of me, giving me their attention and love,” the Dune: Part Two actor stated.

Talking about the film festival, Javier Bardem added that it was 30 years ago when he won an award at San Sebastian, which he still doesn't believe.

As per the actor, that moment had marked as the start of a “great friendship.”

The Being the Ricardos actor was supposed to receive this award last year, however, due to the SAG-AFTRA actor's strike that had affected the film industry in many ways, Bardem was forced to delay it.

