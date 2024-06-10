What Is Penelope Cruz's Net Worth? Exploring The Actress' Wealth And Fortune Over The Years

From the historic streets of Alcobendas, Madrid, Penélope Cruz Sanchez embarked on a journey that would see her become a paragon of cinematic excellence. Born to a Spanish household, her early years bore witness to a budding passion for the arts. Dance lessons and television roles marked her initial steps into the entertainment world. It wasn't long before the silver screen beckoned, and Penélope answered the call with her captivating presence and prodigious talent.

Career

Penélope Cruz hosted the talk show La Quinta Marcha on Spain's Telecinco channel from 1990 to 1991, and she guest-starred on the French TV series Série rose in 1991. Penélope made her big screen debut in 1992's Jamón, Jamón and earned a Goya Award nomination for Best Actress. Since her successful debut, Penélope has appeared in more than 80 films. Her earliest work includes 1992's Belle Époque, 1993's For Love, Only for Love, The Greek Labyrinth, and The Rebel, and 1994's Alegre ma non troppo and Todo es mentira. Her first American film was 1998's The Hi-Lo Country, which earned her a Best Actress ALMA Award nomination. Cruz then appeared in Don Juan (1998), All the Pretty Horses(2000), and Woman on Top (2000). In 2001, she co-starred with Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in Vanilla Sky, which grossed $203.4 million at the box office; the Cameron Crowe-directed film is the American version of Open Your Eyes, a Spanish film that Penélope starred in four years earlier.

Cruz received an MTV Movie Award nomination for Breakthrough Female Performance for 1991's Blow, and she soon appeared in the 2003 horror film Gothika, the critically acclaimed 2004 Italian film Don't Move, and the 2006 Spanish comedy-drama Volver, which earned her several awards and an Oscar nomination. In 2008, Penélope received rave reviews for her performance as mentally unstable Maria Elena in Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona and earned more than 30 awards and nominations. In 2009, she voiced a guinea pig in the 2009 family film G-Force, which brought in $292.8 million at the box office, appeared in the Spanish thriller Broken Embraces, and co-starred with Nicole Kidman, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Judi Dench in the musical Nine.

In 2011, Cruz starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, one of the most commercially successful films of all time, with a worldwide gross of $1.046 billion. Penélope played a mother battling breast cancer in 2015's Ma Ma (which she also co-produced) and secret agent Valentina Valencia in 2016's Zoolander 2, then appeared in Grimsby (2016), The Queen of Spain (2016), Loving Pablo (2016), and Murder on the Orient Express (2017). In 2018, Cruz co-starred with Darren Criss, Édgar Ramírez, and Ricky Martin on Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series. Penélope is set to appear in the spy film The 355and the Spanish comedy Official Competition.

Salaries

According to IMDB, Penelope Cruz has earned millions of dollars in salaries from her many films. She earned $2 million for her work in Vanilla Sky and $1.6 million for her role in Sahara. These are base salaries and do not include backend bonuses or royalties.

Endorsements

Over the years, Penelope has supplemented her acting salaries with a number of significant endorsement deals. Her most notable endorsement deals include, Lancome, L'Oreal, Ralph Lauren and Emirates Air.

Penelope has been the face of L'Oreal since 2009 and, according to Yahoo.com, earns $2 million per year for her work for the company.

Personal Life

From the middle of 2001 to early 2004, Penélope dated her Vanilla Sky co-star Tom Cruise.

Penélope married actor Javier Bardem in July 2010. They first met on the set of Jamón, Jamón years earlier when Cruz was 18, but they didn't begin a relationship until 2007. The couple welcomed a son in January 2011 and a daughter in July 2013. Their son was born in Los Angeles, and their daughter was born in Madrid.

In 2004, Penélope opened a clothing store called Amarcord in Madrid. In 2007, Cruz and her sister Monica designed a clothing line for Mango, a Spanish fashion chain.

Cruz has spent time volunteering in Uganda and India, where she worked with Mother Teresa in a leprosy clinic. She donated her salary from The Hi-Lo Country to Mother Teresa's children's sanctuary. Cruz stopped eating meat after filming 2000's All the Pretty Horses, and she appeared in ads for PETA's anti-fur campaign in 2012 and 2018.

Awards and Nominations

Cruz has received three Academy Award nominations, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2009. That film earned her more than a dozen awards, including an ALMA Award, BAFTA Award, and Independent Spirit Award. Penélope has received four Golden Globe nominations and five Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and she has won three Goya Awards (for The Girl of Your Dreams, Volver, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona). Cruz also earned a European Film Award for Volver, a David di Donatello Award for Don't Move, a CinEuphoria Award for Dolor y gloria, a Hollywood Film Award for Volver, four Spanish Actors Union awards, and five Fotogramas de Plata awards. Penélope was honored with a Creative Achievement Award at the 2003 Imagen Foundation Awards and a Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 San Sebastián International Film Festival. Cruz received an Honorary César Award in 2018 and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011.

Real Estate

According to the LA Times, in 2005, Penélope paid $3.138 million for a 3,334 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills. She put the 3-bedroom house on the market for $3.695 million in May 2010, then reduced the asking price to $3.15 million eleven months later, finally selling it for $2.88 million in December 2011.

According to Dirt.com, in 2010, Cruz and Bardem purchased a 2,538-square-foot Beverly Hills home from Roseanne star Sara Gilbert for $3.3 million.

According to the New York Times, Penelope and Javier own a property within an exclusive gated community in Madrid where homes are valued at 6-8000 Euros per square meter. Cristiano Ronaldo was at one time a neighbor. Both the Ronaldo and Cruz/Bardem homes were designed by Joaquín Torres. Cristiano's mansion was valued at around $5 million when it was listed for sale in 2018.

Penélope Cruz's journey from Madrid's stages to the global limelight is a testament to her immense talent and dedication. Her impressive net worth in 2023 reflects not just her successful acting career but also her business ventures and endorsements. With numerous accolades, a supportive family, and a commitment to philanthropy, Penélope continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

