Today's Final Jeopardy (April 18, 2024): Who won Game 159 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the April 18, 2024 episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 159 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 18, 2024, and here's what happened. Marko Saric, Rob Blumenstein and Alison Betts competed against each other to win the 159th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won April 18, 2024's game of Jeopardy?
Marko Saric won Jeopardy on April 18, 2024, against Rob Blumenstein and Alison Betts. The categories under the first round were At The Start Of The Sport; Second Cities; All Up In Your Business; What A Literary Character; Crossword Clues “R”; Patience. While Alison gave 12 correct and 1 wrong answers, Marko gave 11 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Rob gave 5 correct and 0 incorrect answers.
The first round's score stood with Alison at $5,000, Marko at $4,400 and Rob at $3,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Books In History; Medals & Decorations; 9-Letter Words; Acting Up At Juilliard; Biblical Garb; Patients. The score after the round stood with Marko at $12,900, Alison at $11,000 and Rob at $9,600. Alison gave 19 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, Marko gave 22 correct answers with 6 incorrect response, and Rob gave 10 correct answers with 1 wrong responses.
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.