Tokyo Drift Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Again Within Period Of 12 Months; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic violence.

Zachery Ty Bryan, who always charmed us with his role in Home Improvement, was recently arrested. This is the third time that the actor has attracted law and trouble towards himself within a period of just 12 months.

Per reports, the star, who was even seen in movies such as The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Hammer of the Gods, where he played the character of the demigod Thor, was arrested on January 1, 2025, and was charged with second-degree domestic violence, as per the authorities, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with the sheriff’s office records indicating that the star was booked into Horry County jail the next day. His bail was set at $10,000 per report.

Before this, the actor was arrested in October and was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. Before his October DUI arrest, Ty Bryan was arrested in February 2024 for the same felony as well as a misdemeanor contempt of court charge.

Moreover, this is not the first time that Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Back in July 2023, the icon was booked under the charges of felony assault, third-degree robbery, as well as assault.

While he pleaded guilty to the felony of assault in the fourth degree later that year, Ty Bryan served seven days in jail and 36 months of supervised probation, as reported by PEOPLE.

Similarly, in October 2020, he was arrested on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of assault and interfering with a police report.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 about his 2020 arrest, Zachery Ty Bryan stated, "We didn't even really get that physical," adding, "We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.”

The actor from Held for Ransom pleaded guilty to two counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree, constituting domestic violence, following his 2020 arrest.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

