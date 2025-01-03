Tom Holland Reveals The Crowded Room Set Was ‘Not A Harmonious Place’ Amidst Preparing For His Upcoming Project With Christopher Nolan

Tom Holland is preparing for his upcoming project, alongside Christopher Nolan. Amidst starring in the big movie, the actor opened up about his experience working on the sets of The Crowded Room and talked about the tense atmosphere that was maintained at the workplace.

In conversation with Men’s Health, the Marvel star shared that being on the sets of the Apple TV+ project was less pleasant than being on any other sets before.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, that actor revealed, “There was quite a lot of animosity on that set. It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads.”

Holland further revealed that the disagreements did not take place due to the creative differences. The Spider-Man star shared that being sober in the past few months helped him through the stressful situations on the sets. He stated, “I thought, 'If I start drinking again now, with all this going on, it’s gonna get worse, right?'"

The MCU actor went on to claim that he is quite a strong-willed person otherwise. If he has thought of getting things done, he will do it. Further explaining his sobriety situation, the actor said, “I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn’t know who also were sober.”

In the Apple+ series, Holland plays the role of Danny Sullivan, who is convicted of pulling out a 1979 shooting in New York City.

As for the official synopsis of the show, “In Manhattan in the summer of 1979, a young man is arrested for a shocking crime, and an unlikely investigator must solve the mystery behind it before the true criminal strikes again.”

As for the cast members, Holland stars alongside Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz.

The mini-series is available to stream on Apple TV+.

