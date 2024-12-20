'It's A Saving Grace': Tom Holland Explains Why Having Girlfriend Zendaya On Set Is 'Best Thing That's Ever Happened' To Him

Tom Holland has the best time working with his girlfriend Zendaya! On December 18, the Spider-Man actor appeared on the Dish podcast and shared the pros of having his romantic partner on the movie sets. When co-host Nick Grimshaw pointed out that Zendaya enjoys having the same schedule as Holland.

"Studios love it — one hotel room!" the actor jokingly responded. "Separate drivers. We're not crazy. It's work, alright?" he quipped. Jokes aside, Holland admitted he loves having the Challenger actress on set with him. "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Best thing that's ever happened to me," she added.

The couple first met on the sets of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although they were shrouded with dating rumors even while filming the consecutive film of the franchise, Spider-Man: Far From Home, they repeatedly denied it. They confirmed their relationship in 2021 after a pap video of them kissing went viral.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Holland revealed that they will be filming another sequel to the hit 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the shooting will start in summer 2025.

He also revealed that both he and Zendaya have been cast in an untitled Christopher Nolan movie, which reportedly also features Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it," the Uncharted actor said about the project. “I'm super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with him; it was awesome,” he added. He also teased that although the Academy Award-winning director loosely pitched the storyline, he will share more details soon.

Advertisement

During the podcast episode, Holland also explained he and the Dune actress have been navigating their busy lives in public eyes. He revealed that his bond with Zendaya "is in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique."

They are organized regarding where they want to go, what restaurants have little back rooms that can give them privacy, and other stuff. "But at the end of the day, it's no hardship. When people are recognizing you because they enjoy your work, it's a pretty wonderful thing," the actor gushed.