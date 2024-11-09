Zendaya to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next with Boyfriend Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon: All the Details

While Zendaya's future in Spider-Man 4 remains uncertain, she is set to appear alongside her boyfriend, Tom Holland, in a movie outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by none other than Christopher Nolan. According to Deadline, the Euphoria star, 28, and Anne Hathaway have both been added to the cast of the Academy Award-winning director’s new project, which includes Holland and Matt Damon.

Nolan, 54, will write and direct the movie, scheduled to premiere in theaters and IMAX on July 17, 2026. Plot details have not been shared yet, not even with the cast.

On Good Morning America last month, Holland said of the Nolan project, “I’m incredibly excited. And obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Reveals He Feels 'Great Pride' Doing THIS Special Gesture For Girlfriend Zendaya

Zendaya and Holland met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, and according to an Us Weekly source, they became good friends before their connection turned romantic. The pair did not confirm their romance until 2021, when a paparazzi picture of them kissing in a car in Los Angeles surfaced.

They have appeared together in three Spider-Man movies with Holland. With a fourth film to come, Holland revealed in October that he and Zendaya had read the script of his role together and concluded that the film had potential. While the actor confirmed his return as Peter Parker, he did not comment on Zendaya’s return as MJ.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Reveals He Sometimes Googles Zendaya To Ease Relationship Anxiety: 'I’ll Check To See If...'

The new project will mark Zendaya and Holland’s first collaboration with Nolan, while Hathaway will team up with the filmmaker for a third time. The Les Misérables star expressed her gratitude to Nolan for casting her in Interstellar, despite the online backlash she received following her Oscar win for the former film in 2010.

“A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online,” Hathaway told Vanity Fair in March. “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.” The actress, 41, shared that her career would have completely sunk had it not been for Nolan offering her Interstellar.

Damon, for his part, has also worked extensively with Nolan, including alongside Hathaway in Interstellar and his portrayal of General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar To Hit Theaters Again To Celebrate Film’s 10th Anniversary; Details Inside