Exciting news for fans of Tom Holland's Spider-Man! It seems that Marvel Studios has found a director for the next adventure. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm the fourth Spider-Man film. This development also clears up any speculation about who would take the reins of this major franchise. However, it's worth noting that he hasn't officially signed on the dotted line just yet.

The next adventure comes after the Spider-Man: No Way Home's dramatic conclusion. Cretton joined Marvel Universe for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and was recently chosen for the fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, the Russo Brothers have since taken Cretton's position, and the film will now be called Avengers: Doomsday.

According to the outlet, a source informed that movie is running, not crawling, full steam ahead, with production scheduled to start in the first half of 2025. Marvel's Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have agreed to produce the web-head film, while scriptwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna are back to write the script.

This Spider-Man version, starring Tom Holland and a co-production between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios, will benefit from Cretton's invigorating vision. Furthermore, he will become the fourth filmmaker to tackle a standalone Spider-Man film. The two Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield were directed by Marc Webb, while the preceding three Holland-starring films were directed by Jon Watts.

Advertisement

Peter Parker was last seen in a major motion picture during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, which took in over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, the protagonist asks Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) for assistance following Mysterio's (Jake Gyllenhaal) revelation of his true identity. As a result, there was a collision of realities, allowing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to bring their respective Spider-Men characters back to life.

Following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios has previously considered the potential of making another Spider-Man film. However, in the years after the release of the huge movie, the company was concentrating on other projects.

ALSO READ: Who Does Selena Gomez Play in Emilia Perez? Find Out As Singer Opens Up About Her Role in First Spanish Film