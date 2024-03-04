Lala Kent has some big news to share with her fans! The TV star from Vanderpump Rules revealed on Instagram that she's going to have another baby.

In a sweet black and white photo, Lala Kent showed off her baby bump while her 2-year-old daughter Ocean was next to her. She wrote that her family is getting bigger because there's a new baby on the way. The TV Star wrote, “I’m expanding my pod,” and added, “new addition to my little family.”

Her co-stars from the show were quick to send their congratulations. Scheana Shay wrote, "ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!! Couldn’t be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!! "Ariana Madix congratulated Kents saying, so so so happy for you and your beautiful family (three hearts emoji) ocean is going to be the best big sister ever! (heart eye emoji), Stassi Schroeder expressed, “I can not wait to meet this baby. I love you.”

Lala became a mom for the first time about three years ago when she had her daughter with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. She had a tough time during her pregnancy and even had a scary moment when she thought something might be wrong. But thankfully, everything turned out okay, and she called becoming a mom the best thing ever.

Lala Kent is having a second baby with support of a sperm donor

Lala always wanted Ocean to have a brother or sister. She talked about it at the premiere party for the new season of Vanderpump Rules, saying she wanted her kids to be close in age. She also mentioned that she planned to use a sperm donor to have another baby.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lala revealed her journey of finding the right sperm donor, “We’ve got all our ducks in a row. The donor is secured, which I’m super excited about. It took a really long time to find the donor because, you know, it’s strange… It’s like you’re shopping for your partner but only to have a child, so there’s a lot that goes into it,” she added. “But the moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me. He felt like my baby daddy. So that’s where we’re at. The moment I can go forward with the IUI, then we’ll be there.”

Now, Lala is excited to move forward with her plans and have another child.

