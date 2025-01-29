Tom Welling From Smallville Arrested for DUI in California; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Tom Welling, who is better known for his major role in the TV series Smallville, was recently arrested for driving under the influence. The actor was repeatedly arrested in Yreka, California.

As per the New York Post, Tom Welling was taken into custody in an Arby’s parking lot by officers who were from the Yreka Police Department. The arrest happened shortly after midnight on January 26, 2025, as stated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports suggest that the actor was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence while having a blood alcohol level at or above 0.08%.

As per a report by The Post, an outlet that went through the booking sheet, the actor was described as having a “clear” complexion with stubble and short hair and weighing 240 pounds. The booking sheet also noted that Tom Welling's speech was “clear” while listing his occupation as “actor—self-employed.”

The NYPost’s report stated that the actor was later released without bail, after 7 am on Sunday.

Tom Welling is widely appreciated for his role in Smallville, the series in which he played the character of a young Clark Kent. For those who do not know, the series ran for ten seasons from 2001 to 2011. This was a Superman origin story that first debuted on the WB network and later merged with UPN to form the CW in 2006.

Welling recently showed interest in donning the red cape again while talking to Comicbookmovie.com as he stated, “If you know anybody, I think it would be great. I think it would be fun to be part of.”

Advertisement

Besides his grand portrayal in the CW series, Tom Welling was also seen in outings such as Steve Martin’s Cheaper by the Dozen, as well as Draft Day, Lucifer, The Fog, Batwoman, The Winchesters, and The Choice.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: My Adventures With Superman’s Alice Lee Teases Season 3 And Offers Advice To Future Lois Lanes