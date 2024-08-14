My Adventures With Superman’s Alice Lee Teases Season 3 And Offers Advice To Future Lois Lanes

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Adventures with Superman

Alice Lee, the voice actress for Lois Lane, has confirmed that My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in production. The series is based on the DC Comics character Superman and produced by Warner Bros. Animation. During the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the cast revealed that they already started working on recordings for the sequel.

Speaking to ComicBook on the red carpet for The Union, actor Alice Lee shared an update on the sequel. "We're already announced Superboy is going to make an appearance. We've started recording, I don't know what I can give away, but you'll have to watch it," said Alice Lee. No official release date for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 has been confirmed as of writing.

Speaking about characters from the show, Alice Lee is hopeful about Rachel Brosnahan, the upcoming Lois Lane in James Gunn’s Superman. "Man, I don't know if I'm in a position to give advice to Rachel Brosnahan…" said Lee. "I guess, if I had any, and I think she would already know this, is like just making her version whatever feels authentic to her. I think that's the best way to play any character is to bring yourself in there, and I know she's gonna be amazing."

My Adventures with Superman premiered on Adult Swim on July 7, 2023, with each episode released on Max shortly after broadcast. It follows the adventures of Clark Kent in Smallville who disguises his superhero identity. In the upcoming season, Superboy is all set to join the series. Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clougher, and Josie Campbell are the showrunners.

At the end of Season 2 of My Adventures with Superman, we see Clark and Kara confront Brainiac who tries to brainwash Kara again. Lois and Jimmy free Kara from Brainiac’s control and she destroys his body. In the final scenes, Lex Luthor establishes LexCorp’s headquarters and hires Wilson, which hints at him being the next villain. With Supergirl Kara now joining Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, it will be interesting to see how they tackle new challenges in Summerville. Stay tuned for updates on My Adventures with Superman Season 3.

