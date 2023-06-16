Professionals: Is the action series getting a season two? Here's what we know about Brendan Fraser starrer

Action drama television series Professionals premiered on November 23, 2020, with a total of 10 episodes. The news of a season two renewal has been long-awaited by the fanbase of the adaptation. Continue reading to know what lies in the future of the Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling starrer series and whether it will receive a season two or not.

Is Professionals getting a season two?

Professionals has been canceled by The CW after only one season. Based on the 2012 film Soldiers of Fortune, the series stars Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling. But things might not be completely bleak for the fans and supporters of the show. Co-creator Jeff Most told TV Line, "The CW hasn't renewed us for a second season. However, we are shopping the second season of Professionals to other networks and streaming platforms."

Professionals synopsis and cast

The synopsis of Professionals reads, "After their advanced medical satellite explodes on deployment, billionaire futurist Peter Swann, and his fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Graciela 'Grace' Davila, turn to a hardened former counterintelligence officer." The series promises "international sabotage, corrupt governments, mercenaries, explosions, and lots of action." Fraser plays billionaire Peter Swann whose satellite explodes and to protect his empire, he hires former intelligence officer Vincent Corbo, played by Tom Welling.

Apart from Fraser and Welling, it features Elena Anaya as Graciela "Grace" Davila, Ken Duken as Kurt Neumann, Saïd Taghmaoui as Tarik Basari, Lisa Loven Kongsli as Zora Swann, August Wittgenstein as Luther Bruhn, Stevel Marc as Tyler "Trig" Raines, Tanya van Graan as Romy Brandt, Danielle Ryan as Sophia Elias, Kai Luke Brümmer as Danny Corbo, Nic Rasenti as Jack "Hacksaw" Smythe, and Jazarra Jaslynn as Jane Swann.

Potential season two of Professionals

If the series does get picked by another streaming service, Fraser will not be returning to play Peter Swann. "We didn't intend to have his character return even though we adore Brendan and everything he brought to the first season," Most revealed. Welling will return as Vincent and a not-yet-casted actress will co-lead with him in case a season two does happen. "We developed the show with the intent of having each season be a new season-long mission."

He explained that their core aim has been to showcase each season where different missions protect "different individuals and companies" and some new cast member additions with every new installment. "In addition to the core team, we also plan to return some of the supporting-lead characters who will appear in the new season storyline," the creator added.

