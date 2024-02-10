Top 10 Mark Ruffalo Movies As Hulk Actor Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Mark Ruffalo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. His exceptional performances in the industry have earned him great fame and love from his fans. Ruffalo's ability to switch between the characters shows how flexible an actor he is. On this occasion, here's looking at Mark Ruffalo's Top 10 movies that ruled the audiences' hearts.

1. 13 Going On 30

Mark Ruffalo brings a fresh character to the screen with 13 Going On 30. Ruffalo plays a character so unique that it adds to being one of the memorable movies of the actor. The film follows the narrative of a 13-year-old girl who turns 30 overnight and her adventures. In the movie, Ruffalo plays Jennifer Garner’s love interest, which gives out the boy next door vibes.

2. The Avengers

Hulk is one of the most loved characters in Ruffalo’s career. Even though Eric Bana played Bruce Banner and Hulk in the first film in the franchise, Ruffalo has done them justice. The Avengers and other Marvel films starring Hulk have received positive reviews from audiences.

3. Begin Again

Begin Again is a movie that brought out Ruffalo's advanced acting skills. Dan and Greta James' chemistry on screen has made the movie most loved by viewers and fans of the actor. The story of the film shows Ruffalo as a music director who searches for talent in Keira Knightley's character.

4. FoxCatcher

It's one of the most underrated movies of Ruffalo. The movie is based on real-life events, following the story of an Olympic wrestler. The actor plays the character of Dave Schultz in the film and perfects the emotions of the role.

5. Margaret

It is a movie that gropes audiences with its emotional quotient. Ruffalo portrays the character of a bus driver who accidentally hits a passerby. The film follows a narrative of courtroom drama and holds the audience till the end.

6. You Can Count On Me

Mark Ruffalo played the main character in this movie for the first time. You Can Count On Me is yet again an emotional ride depicting a brother-sister bond. Ruffalo plays the role of Terry, a troubled man who comes to face his sister, who is dealing with life problems herself. The portrayal of Terry brought the actor much applause.

7. The Normal Heart

Playing the character of a gay writer, Ruffalo's role stands out the most. The Normal Heart follows the story of an LGBTQ+ activist who goes around the city to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS. The actor holds on to the depth of the role, which has gotten him some major award nominations.

8. Spotlight

Mark Ruffalo plays the role of an investigative journalist in the crime-drama film Spotlight. Ruffalo’s powerful performance as Mike Rezendes got him his third nomination at the Oscars. The story follows a child molestation scandal that Ruffalo’s character wishes to get into the spotlight.

9. Shutter Island

One of the most amazing movies of Ruffalo’s career. The actor joins hands with Leonardo DiCaprio to get answers in this psychological thriller film. Mark’s role as Chuck Aule brings the needed twists to the film and keeps the audience hooked till the end.

10. Rumor Has It

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Aniston joined hands for the rom-com Rumor Has It. This 2005 film marks an excellent performance by Ruffalo in the early days of his career. The actor plays the role of Jeff Dally, a lawyer and the love interest of Aniston's character. It's a sweet film that adds great importance to Ruffalo's career.

