Top 10 Movies Like Blink Twice to Add to Your Watchlist Featuring Shutter Island, Don’t Worry Darling, and More

Blink Twice is a psychological thriller directed by Zoë Kravitz, who also co-wrote the script with E.T. Feigenbaum. The story follows Frida, a cocktail waitress who accepts an invitation from tech billionaire Slater King to visit his private island. Once there, Frida begins to experience strange events and starts to question her sanity, leading her to investigate the mysterious happenings. The film features a talented cast, including Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, Alia Shawkat, Haley Joel Osment, Levon Hawke, Christian Slater, Liz Caribel, Geena Davis, and Kyle MacLachlan. If you liked the suspense and twists in Blink Twice, here are some similar movies worth watching.

1. Shutter Island

Shutter Island is a 2010 psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese and based on Dennis Lehane's novel. Set in 1954, the film follows US Marshal Teddy Daniels, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as he and his partner investigate the disappearance of a patient from a secluded island asylum. As they dig deeper, Teddy uncovers dark secrets about the institution. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, and Max von Sydow.

2. The Menu

The Menu is a 2022 dark comedy-horror film directed by Mark Mylod. It follows a young couple who visit a famous chef's exclusive island restaurant, only to discover the chef's sinister plans. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Hong Chau, among others.

3. Get Out

Get Out, a 2017 psychological horror and dark comedy by Jordan Peele, follows Chris, an African-American man who faces disturbing events when visiting his girlfriend's white family. Daniel Kaluuya stars, with Allison Williams, LaKeith Stanfield, and others in supporting roles.

4. Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde and written by Katie Silberman, is a 2022 psychological thriller set in a 1950s desert town. It follows Alice, a young woman, as she questions her perfect life as strange events unfold. Florence Pugh stars, with Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and others in supporting roles.

5. Ready or Not

Ready or Not, a 2019 dark comedy horror directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, follows Grace, who faces a nightmare when her new in-laws force her into a deadly game. Samara Weaving stars, with Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, and others in supporting roles.

6. MIDSOMMAR

Midsommar, a 2019 folk horror film by Ari Aster, follows Dani, whose troubled relationship with her boyfriend worsens during a visit to a friend's commune. Florence Pugh stars, with Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, and others in supporting roles.

7. Parasite

Parasite, a 2019 dark comedy thriller by Bong Joon-ho, follows a struggling family who schematically infiltrates a wealthy household to improve their own lives. The film stars Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, and others.

8. Twisters

As storm season heats up, ex-storm chaser Kate Carter and social-media star Tyler Owens clash when unprecedented phenomena strike. Their teams face a battle against multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma.

9. Thirteen Lives

Based on a true story, the film follows twelve Thai boys and their coach trapped in a cave by a sudden storm. As they face dire conditions, elite divers navigate dangerous tunnels to rescue them.

10. Beckett

While vacationing in Greece, Beckett becomes the target of a manhunt after a car accident. He must flee across the country to clear his name amid rising tensions and political unrest, getting entangled in a dangerous conspiracy.

