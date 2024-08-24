Blink Twice: Taylor Swift Showers Praise On Zoe Kravitz Following Release Of Her Directorial Debut; 'Visually Stunning'

Zoe Kravitz has been gaining applause from the personalities of the Hollywood industry following the release of her directorial debut film, Blink Twice. Adding another name to the list, Taylor Swift, too, praised the 24-year-old for her movie.

The film stars Channing Tatum in the lead role, who portrays the character of Slater King. Taking to her Instagram, Swift shared the good words alongside the poster of Blink Twice and a trigger warning for the viewers.

On her social media story, the Grammy-winning singer shared, "This film is incredible. Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning.” She further wrote, "The performances are phenomenal. @zoeisabellakravitz conceptualized this, wrote it, obsessed over every detail, and directed it with such a clear and bold vision."

The Anti-hero crooner stated, "I'm so blown away by what she's accomplished here and I can't wait to watch everyone discover this film and this brilliant filmmaker.” Swift also added a trigger warning for the viewers of the film after it was declared R-rated. The singer wrote, "Trigger Warning: contains mature themes and depictions of violence, including sexual violence. This may be upsetting or triggering to some viewers."

The trigger warning for the movie was issued after Amazon Studios issued a warning over the violent content available in the film. According to the website of Blink Twice, "While this is a fictionalized movie, it contains mature themes and depictions of violence—including sexual violence. This may be upsetting or triggering for some viewers.”

Last week, the Big Little Lies actress attended the Eras tour concert with her boyfriend, Channing Tatum. The couple was also gifted guitar picks by Swift’s dad, to which Tatum shared that he would sell and donate the money to the charity.

As for the film, Blink Twice is the story of a Slater King who invites his friends over for a vacation on his private island. However, things soon turn shady as some dark secrets are revealed. As for the cast members of the movie, Channing Tatum is joined by Naomi Ackie, Adria Arjona, and Alia Shawkat, amongst others.

Blink Twice is running in theaters successfully.

