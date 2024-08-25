10 Movies That Truly Define Generation Z Feat. Bottoms, Do Revenge And The Edge Of Seventeen

Gen-Z wit, fashion, and speech are notoriously tricky to recreate in film. As they prompt widespread mockery of numerous movies depicting the group on the internet. However, there are a few films that highlight the key qualities that distinguish this generation from previous generations. Much of this is due to the internet's impact on redefining young people's social rules and intellectual capital. This causes trends and beliefs to change at a faster rate than ever before. This makes movies feel more old. However, many bright Millennial directors with a future in film have accepted the challenge.

While many related Millennial movies have been released since the generation's inception, more Gen-Z films have gained popularity. This is exciting because a new group of Gen-Z filmmakers and actors has taken over Hollywood and established themselves as the future of cinema. With the influx of content from a younger age, the elder generation may find it difficult to accept changes. These changes come in the themes and plot of the stories. However, the best films made by and for Generation Z entertain everyone, regardless of their demographic. Here are 10 movies that define Gen Z on point!

ALSO READ: 10 Iconic Movies That Are a Must-Watch for Teens or Young Adults

The Hate U Give

The Hate U Give, based on Angie Thomas's novel of the same name, explores the darker aspects of the world that Generation Z has grown up in. The film focuses mostly on the murder of Khalil, a young black man who is close friends with the protagonist, Starr. He is slain by a police officer, prompting a public outcry from Starr and her community. Which is directly related to real-life cases of police brutality that have been condemned in the United States for years.

Advertisement

Theater Camp

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Else To Divide': Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Divorce Proceedings Were 'Planned' Ahead, Source Reveals

Molly Gordon co-directed and starred in Theater Camp, which also features Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Ebebiri, and many other outstanding Gen-Z emerging stars. The picture proved especially powerful for younger audiences. Several teenagers who seek out new and independent films have had the experience of traveling upstate to attend theater camp.

The original songs, as well as the plot's exploration of niche theater and film issues, drew a specific yet committed fanbase. Though Theater Camp did not have a wide distribution, it became popular among viewers who expressed their curiosity and enjoyment of the film via the Internet. Though Theater Camp's visual elements are more reminiscent of decades past than of the present. Yet they remain consistent with Gen-Z's style and interests.

Bottoms

Bottoms' funniest scenes clearly demonstrate what constitutes Gen-Z humor and writing. Its absurdist elements match with a sense of humor born and raised on the internet. Bottoms stars Ayo Edebiri and Sennott, and their chemistry is what makes so many of the gags work.

Advertisement

Edebiri and Sennott are likely to be remembered as two of Gen-Z's biggest stars. This is given as their contributions to film and television has already gained them critical acclaim and nominations during awards season. Though Bottoms is primarily aimed toward LGBTQ+ audiences, its themes, and lessons about love and friendship are universally applicable.

The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld has established herself as one of the top actresses of her generation with her appearances in numerous films. Steinfeld's role in The Edge of Seventeen, however, was as Nadine. Nadine, like many Gen-Z protagonists, struggles to connect with and communicate with others. Which results in acute feelings of isolation that are exacerbated by how people interact with one another on social media. Steinfeld is joined by Woody Harrelson, who contrasts Nadine's Generation Z impulses with his maturity and knowledge.

The Edge of Seventeen has a deeper tone than most comedies since Nadine is a flawed protagonist who is truly battling in life. Her reliance on her only friend, Krista, causes apprehension, and when Krista starts dating Nadine’s older brother, this sends her into a spiral. Nadine is described in The Edge of Seventeen as a member of Generation Z who has all of the data and terminology of an adult but none of the experience or perspective.

Advertisement

Eighth Grade

While it is common to make films about teens of all generations, it is considerably more difficult to address the tumultuous and insecure period of middle school. That is right before a child transitions to adolescence. Eighth Grade is painfully anxious and cringe-worthy; the film doesn't mince words about how difficult it is to be a thirteen-year-old girl and how much worse it has grown as a result of the rise of technology and social media.

Kayla, played by Elsie Fisher in her breakthrough role, is constantly on her phone and finds it difficult to connect with people outside of it due to anxiety. Anxiety issues linked to increased internet usage are defining characteristics of the Gen-Z experience. However, Eighth Grade does not villainize or criticize Kayla for her lack of experience in the world and reliance on her phone because this is all she knows.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies is both a dark satire and a horror picture, and it is apparent that it was inspired by the genre's masterpieces. Few films have caught the beat and subtlety of Gen-Z language and communication as effectively as Bodies Bodies Bodies has. It helps that the actors are all familiar with online language and terminology. But Bodies Bodies Bodies also tries hard not to date itself by incorporating themes that are too anchored in the early 2020s. Many successful current horror films are class reflections and belong to the "eat the rich" genre, which Bodies Bodies Bodies mocks for its frequently false moral condemnations.

Advertisement

Love, Simon

Love, Simon follows the typical rom-com pattern and focuses on Simon, a young LGBT teenager who continues to struggle to come out and embrace himself while living in a more liberal period. However, his sexuality is only one aspect of his life and personality; the film also emphasizes his connections with his friends and family.

When Love, Simon was released, the fact that the film revolved around a gay love tale was significant. It was one of the first to be funded by a major studio. It’s outstanding theatrical performance demonstrated how much Generation Z values having their stories told on film. The positive critical reception it garnered has paved the path for the more current Gen-Z movies that talk about LGBTQ+ stories.

Do Revenge

ALSO READ: ‘It Was Great’: Christian Slater's Push-Up Victory Over Channing Tatum Gets Him An ‘Ego Boost’

Do Revenge features two prominent Gen-Z television actresses, Camila Mendes from Riverdale and Maya Hawk from Stranger Things, as the leads. The labyrinth of lies, secrets, and betrayals that slowly unfold in Do Revenge is often absurd. Yet it demonstrates that Gen-Z is just as capable of melodrama and stylization in filmmaking as previous artists. Do Revenge, like many films in its genre, was released directly on Netflix for streaming. However, this has not detracted from its popularity. Because social media is such an important component of Gen-Z life and culture, every element of existence is curated to some extent, and Do Revenge portrays this effectively.

Advertisement

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde's debut film, Booksmart, demonstrated that while girlhood and the transition from high school to college seem different for each age, many of the experiences are common. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever play genuine best friends in the film. The film follows their characters' final days of high school before heading for college. The film's plot is remarkable primarily because it shows such a strong female relationship.

But it's also a high school movie that makes the cool kids look good. As the protagonists' perspectives on their peers shift dramatically over the story. While the film depicts traditional high school cliques, they are subverted, and the idea that everyone has worries and insecurities is conveyed. Booksmart also addresses the immense pressure that many children feel to get into a top college.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix released the first To All The Boys film, which was an early example of Generation Z's twist on the typical rom-com. To All The Boys, starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, is lit up by their tentative and naive connection. Which allows the youngsters to be typical kids. A common problem in Gen-Z media is that directors make the actors act too adult for their age. But the film's cast really appears to be teenagers. Furthermore, while using their phones and allowing the internet to interfere with their relationships, they are not the archetypal "screenagers" shown in certain films.

ALSO READ: 10 Iconic Enemy To Lovers Trope Rom-Com Movies To Watch On OTT