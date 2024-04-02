What Are Jelly Roll’s Pre-Show Rituals? Country Music Star Reveals Amid iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Wins

Jelly Roll is an expert at his pre-show routines. In an interview with US Weekly, the country music artist discussed how he entered the zone for his performances. He informed the magazine, “We hang out before the show the night before taking the stage, and we listen to music.”

Jelly Roll’s pre-show rituals

“We gather in a circle with the band and the entire team before we take the stage and say a prayer and get hyped to go out there and perform,” he said. The last, but certainly not the least, of his pre-show routines was “And a kiss from the wife,” a reference to his wife Bunnie XO. He said, “We’ve added time before to take a minute and a breath before the show too. I’ve been focusing more on my health recently.” He told the magazine his dream afterparty consists of “the band, the family, the team, tequila, meeting more of the fans and playing demos of the new music.” He also enjoys having fun after performances.

Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, also shared his favorite fan interaction so far, which happened at one of his 2023 Las Vegas shows with a fan who was a 70-year-old proud veteran. One of the most bizarre parts of the tour was watching that man and his wife enjoy the show; I was honored to have him as a fan. The Grammy nominee recalls, “I asked security to bring him backstage, and we talked for close to an hour; it really meant a lot to me.”

In his own words, Jelly Roll’s dressing room is “a friends and family gathering and catching up with old and new friends in each city,” and he loves to have a positive feeling there. He said, “We’ve added time before to take a minute and a breath before the show too. I’ve been focusing more on my health recently.”

Jelly Roll takes iHeart awards by storm

Jelly Roll recently performed a memorable duet with Lainey Wilson at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 39-year-old singer of Son of a Sinner and the 31-year-old Wilson of Heart Like a Truck played an acoustic version of their joint song “Save Me” on Monday night, following Jelly Roll’s wins for best new artist in both the pop and country categories.

Encircled by candles on the stage, Jelly Roll performed alone up until the halfway point, at which point he brought on Wilson to perform alternating verses with him. After his performance, the country music artist went to the stage to deliver an emotional message in appreciation of the awards he had won. He started off by saying, “To be one of the voices coming through your radio and to be the best new country artist and represent country music and the best new pop artist, you want to know what it means to a kid like me?”

“I was considering the, ‘What does it mean for a guy like me to have the chance to become the next big pop artist of the year?’” It means that, in every instance, God will send the least likely messenger with the most important message,” Jelly Roll explained to the assembly. He concluded: “You can take that to the bank, honey. I love my wife, Bunnie, and I love you, Jesus. I appreciate everything that you have done. I hope Bailee Ann, my daughter, is watching. Baby, I’m coming home. We made it.”

