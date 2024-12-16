Travis Kelce Made Taylor Swift’s 35th Birthday Extra Special With Multiple Gifts And Private Celebration: Source

Travis Kelce reportedly pulled out all the stops for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday on Friday, December 13. The efforts from the NFL star to make his popstar girlfriend’s special day extra special ranged from making time for her amid his work commitments to showering her with numerous gifts and more, per an insider.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Shake It Off singer celebrated her birthday privately, in each other’s company, a source exclusively told Page Six. “He gave her a ton of gifts,” the tipster added.

There were doubts among the pair’s admirers about whether the athlete would miss Swift’s birthday after being spotted on Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s Instagram Story at a Christmas party for the NFL team. However, the aforementioned outlet’s source confirmed that while his professional commitments were important, the Super Bowl winner made sure to “leave early to go be with Taylor for her birthday.”

ALSO READ: 'The Amount of Money Is Meaningless': Travis Kelce's Father Ed Kelce Shares Thoughtful Gift Plan for Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday

Swift had a lot to celebrate after wrapping her record-breaking, nearly two-year-long Eras Tour on Sunday, December 8, in Vancouver. The songstress, per The New York Times, raked in $2 billion in ticket sales, double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history, performing 149 shows across America, Europe, and Asia.

Advertisement

While Kelce could not attend her final show, a different Page Six source noted that he always wanted to make Swift’s milestone birthday “extra special.”

“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” the second source told the publication last week. The insider added that Kelce had been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Swift for quite a while, based on the things she’s expressed even the slightest desire for during their casual conversations.

“He is not the type to leave these things to the last minute, so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance,” the tipster shared.

Last year, Swift and Kelce spent her birthday apart due to his football commitments. The Fortnight singer instead rang in her birthday with some of her A-list pals, including Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, and more.

Advertisement

On December 14 last year, Swift posted a carousel of photos from the fun night, thanking fans for their beautiful birthday wishes.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Planning To Take A Year Off to Focus on Travis Kelce and Her Personal Life? Sources Reveal