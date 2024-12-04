Is Taylor Swift Planning To Take A Year Off to Focus on Travis Kelce and Her Personal Life? Sources Reveal

Taylor Swift is just a couple of days away from wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour, which she kicked off in March 2023. The songstress is reportedly eager for some well-deserved time off soon.

“Taylor’s exhausted,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 3. “She’s excited for some relaxation and downtime.”

According to the source, the Fortnight singer plans to spend most of her free time in Kansas City with boyfriend Travis Kelce, whom she began dating last summer amid her busy schedule. Swift reportedly plans to “stay in and hibernate with [Travis] for a while,” the insider shared. The pair, per the tipster, are eager to explore regular couple routines together, as that’s how people learn the little nuances about their significant others’ personalities and habits.

Although the Cruel Summer singer is looking forward to some rest, she is reportedly already conceptualizing her next album and potential tour. However, things could change depending on how her relationship with Kelce evolves.

According to a second Us Weekly source, most of Swift’s near-future plans hinge on what happens between her and Kelce over the next year, as she has asked her team for a year to focus on her personal life.

While both Swift and Kelce would reportedly “love to be engaged,” they “aren’t rushing it,” the source shared. The Grammy winner is certain about her Super Bowl champion boyfriend but “jumping in is not her style,” so marriage and kids are likely still distant concepts.

“Marriage is a big deal, and she wants it to be forever,” the source explained.

The couple reportedly plans to stay in Missouri until Kelce’s NFL season ends before splitting time between his home and Swift’s pad in NYC.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Swift and her family, including her mom Andrea and dad Scott, hosted the Kelce family for Thanksgiving. According to the outlet, the group—comprising Kelce’s parents Donna and Ed, his brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie, and his nieces Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett—all celebrated the holiday at Swift’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per the Us Weekly report, Swift also reportedly plans to host Christmas for both her and Kelce’s families, who have become closely intertwined over the last year and a half.

