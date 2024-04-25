Travis Kelce Recalls 2012 Punk'd Episode Prank On Taylor Swift By Andrew Santino; Says He Will Ask His GF About It

The New Heights podcast’s newest revelation about the TTDP songstress is indeed surprising! During a recent podcast of the Kelce brothers, actor Andrew Santino appeared as the guest star and recalled the time he pulled a prank on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reacted instantly.

Andrew Santino shares the details of the 2012 Punk'd Prank

The April 24 episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce has a strange connection to the Bad Blood hitmaker. He recalled when he pulled a prank on Swift on the 2012 episode of Punk'd. His partner in crime was none other than the Baby singer Justin Bieber.

“You gotta see the clip, but we did. Justin Bieber was hosting that episode. It was a celebrity punking a celebrity. And we did this many, many years ago,” Santino explained.

“I guess Bieber had come back from Japan, and he told Taylor to come to his house to set off fireworks off the back of this house that we rented in Malibu,” he added.

"Taylor got a call from Justin and was like, 'Come to this new recording studio.' And she came down there at the beach in Malibu to just see his new studio and hang out."

He recalled that Bieber made up the story of having fireworks from Japan and shared the idea of setting them off, but Swift was not on board. So they planned a way to accidentally set off the fireworks, which happened just as planned.

Travis Kelce reacts to the prank

The This Is Us actor explained the elaborate plan behind the prank. “They set up a fake rig with buttons on it, and she did touch one, slightly just goofing around. And it set off a fire, and we had it on a rope line to throw it in the direction of this boat,” he said. Hearing it, the Kansas City Chiefs Tight-End reacted- “so good.”

Santino continued, “A big boat out in the ocean. I'd set the boat on fire, and there was a wedding party on the boat, and I was the groom,” Santino said. “And we were dingy-ed to shore, with our boat on fire. And we blamed her for ruining our wedding.”

Swift, who at the time thought the prank was real, even consoled the fake bride. Travis laughed at the prank and said he wants to ask his girlfriend about it. “I gotta ask Taylor about that one,” he added.