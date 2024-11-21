Travis Kelce Wonders 'What Happens When You Have Kids?' — Is He Dropping Clues About Wanting Babies With Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce seems to be waiting for Taylor Swift’s green light to proceed with fatherhood plans. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end joked about having kids during a lighthearted exchange with celebrity guest Ryan Fitzpatrick on Tuesday, November 19, while hosting Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The duo discussed how fatherhood might make men wiser.

“Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?” the NFL star, 35, probed with a smirk. “Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

“Just have a baby,” Fitzpatrick replied, prompting cheers from the audience.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, who has been dating Swift for over a year, previously shared thoughts about his future children on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce. In an April episode, Travis joked about naming his first child Conan, inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 classic Conan the Barbarian.

The following month, Travis fueled both engagement and baby rumors while discussing lab-grown diamonds on the podcast. Referring to French NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s towering height (7 feet tall), Travis said, “You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f–ing lab over there in France.” He added that he couldn’t wait to make his own “tall baby.” Jason quickly interjected, advising his younger brother not to encourage conspiracy theorists.

Swift, 34, and Kelce, 35, made their relationship public at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 after dating privately for a few months. The pop star has since been spotted cheering for Kelce at numerous football games, while he has reciprocated by attending several of her Eras Tour concerts.

As Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour nears its conclusion, fans are speculating whether her focus might shift to the next chapter of her life. Conjectures heightened when a photo of Swift holding Mecole Hardman’s baby, Ciara, went viral. Hardman, a Chiefs teammate of Kelce, is married to Chariah Gordon.

Swift has formed close bonds with the wives and girlfriends of Kelce’s teammates since joining the Chiefs’ WAGs circle. She is reportedly especially close to Gordon and her baby, who affectionately calls her “Auntie Tay.” The photo of Swift holding baby Ci prompted fans to praise her as looking "motherly," sparking even more conversations about the couple’s future.

