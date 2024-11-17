Taylor Swift Imitates Travis Kelce’s Dance Moves During Her Toronto Eras Tour Concert; Don't Miss It

Taylor Swift performed at her final Eras Tour concert in Toronto on Sunday, November 17. To give a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce, the pop icon imitated his dance moves from when the athlete attended the London Eras Tour and shook a leg with the crowd at Wembley Stadium.

In a fan-captured video, the pop icon was seen doing a quick cha-cha step while singing her 2022 hit track, Midnight Rains. As the musician crooned the lyrics, “Except when I’m on TV,” she smiled at the crowd and threw her hands back and forth, which made the crowd cheer the loudest.

Swift performed at the Rogers Center in Toronto. As she broke into her little dance, the fans immediately drew a connection with Kelce, who showcased similar sets of moves in Wembley Stadium while waiting near the stage for his girlfriend. It was the same night that Kelce made his debut on the stage with Swift for the "I Can Do With a Broken Heart" transition.

In a video from the Europe Eras Tour, the fans went gaga over Travis lifting the Anti-Hero singer, who was pretending to faint on stage. While Kelce could not stop smiling throughout, the Grammy-winning singer managed to stay in the character during the skit.

Advertisement

Moreover, Swift's boyfriend provided the latter a cue to begin with her performance of The Tortured Poets Department.

ALSO READ: Gracie Adams Joins Taylor Swift During Her Toronto Eras Tour Concert; Performs Surprise Acoustic Duet

As the Lover singer approaches the end of her Eras Tour concert in December, she shows gratitude to her 49,000 fans who gathered to celebrate the night along with the popstar. On her opening night in Toronto, the musician says to the audience, “You guys have turned this into something that feels more than just a concert.”

She went on to add, “The way the city of Toronto has embraced us and welcomed us, we notice all of that, and it’s heartening. It feels so good, and it feels so different than any other experience I’ve had before.”

Taylor Swift will conclude her Eras Tour concert in Vancouver, Canada.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Credits Swifties for Securing Six Grammy Nominations for TTPD: 'Everything Is a Reflection of Your Passion'