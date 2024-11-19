Is Taylor Swift’s Guilty As Sin Lyric About Matty Healy? Here’s What He Says

Matty Healy has sparked a fresh wave of speculation about his past relationship with Taylor Swift. After posting a cryptic message on Instagram, fans are now wondering if one of Swift’s latest songs, Guilty as Sin?, references their short-lived romance. Here’s what we know about the connection and what Healy had to say about it.

On November 17, 2024, Matty Healy shared a post on his Instagram Story that immediately caught the attention of Swifties. The 1975 frontman posted a cover of the song Downtown Lights by Annie Lennox, captioning it, “If you don’t know this cover, you are welcome.”

While the post seemed innocuous at first, fans quickly made the connection to Swift’s song Guilty as Sin? from her April 2024 album The Tortured Poet’s Department.

In the opening lines of the track, Taylor sings, “Drowning in the Blue Nile / He sent me ‘Downtown Lights’ / I hadn’t heard it in a while.” Many fans immediately speculated that the lyrics referred to Healy, who was romantically linked to Swift earlier in 2023.

Swift’s fans, known for their intense scrutiny of every detail, were quick to react to Healy’s Instagram Story. Some fans were emotional, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Matty Healy just sent all of us downtown lights,” while another added crying emojis in response. The connection between the lyric and the post seemed undeniable to them.

However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans voiced frustration, with one writing, “I’m gonna kms if Guilty as Sin? is about his musty ass... have I been living in delusion this whole time?? Is it about him??” Another user chimed in, reassuring the fan, “The lore goes back 10 years, I’m so so sorry to tell you this. It’s a fun rabbit hole though!”

Interestingly, a few fans found Healy’s post amusing, with one person writing, “Matty Healy posting downtown lights on his story giggling. So real for that one king.” Regardless of how they felt about the possible connection, Healy’s post undoubtedly stirred up conversation among fans.

Before posting about Downtown Lights, Healy made waves on social media by sharing what appeared to be a tracklist on his X account (under the name Truman Black) early on November 18.

The list featured possible song titles such as Alone Together, Oh Yeah?, The Philmarillion, and Owe God a Death. Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that this could be the tracklist for The 1975’s next album, which would be their first release since 2022’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

