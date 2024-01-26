Trevor Noah Has A New Beau? Everything You Need To Know About Zoë Mabie

Trevor Noah, the charismatic host of The Daily Show, has always kept his romantic life under wraps. However, recent sightings and social media speculations suggest he might be in a secret relationship with the stunning Zoë Leila Mabie. Here's a closer look at the woman who might have captured Noah's heart.

Zoë, the stylish business maven

Zoë Leila Mabie is not just a pretty face; she is a fashion influencer and a business expert. Her Instagram is a testament to her impeccable taste, showcasing her in textured two-pieces, high-neck dresses, and bandanna tops.

But her main gig is at Meta, where she serves as a business lead. Her LinkedIn profile highlights her expertise in cross-function coordination, project management, and business strategy, a role she's excelled in since 2019.

Despite her success in the tech world, Mabie is not one to rest on her laurels. Currently pursuing her MBA at Warwick Business School, University of Warwick, she continues to prove that intellect and style go hand in hand. Her academic journey includes degrees from the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, the University of Cape Town, and the Vega School of Brand Leadership.

Equestrian passion and Cannes glory

Beyond the boardroom, Mabie has a passion for riding horses, a skill she has honed over the years. In a January 2024 Instagram post, she eloquently expressed her connection with the sport, highlighting the sacred nature of the stables.

Adding to her impressive resume, Mabie is a Cannes Lions Social & Influencer award winner. While it might not be the prestigious film festival award, it certainly showcases her prowess in the brand communications industry, earning her recognition on the global stage.

The South African connection

Noah and Mabie's paths likely crossed through mutual friends, given their shared South African roots. Friends like Khaya Dlanga and Xolisa Dyeshana, who have connections with both Noah and Mabie, have likely played matchmakers.

Dyeshana's January 2024 photo featuring Noah and Mabie suggests a close connection, and the latter's own Instagram video captures a shared vacation moment, sparking further speculation.

As fans eagerly await confirmation from the notoriously private Noah, the spotlight on Zoë Leila Mabie reveals a woman of substance, style, and a few surprises up her sleeve.

