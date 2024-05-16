House Of The Dragon Season 2 Trailer: 6 Things You Missed In The New Video

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One more month for the release of the House of the Dragon season 2 and we are treated with a new trailer. HBO has finally revealed the official trailer for season 2 of House of the Dragon and the battle for the throne will begin soon. The first season of House of the Dragon debuted in August 2022. It was renewed for a second season following the record-breaking ratings for HBO.

“The Targaryen who sits the Iron Throne, is not just a king or a queen. They are a protector of the realm,” says Rhaenyra Targaryen at the trailer’s opening. The trailer also reveals a forthcoming civil war between the Targaryns and the Hightowers. “F*ck dignity,” says King Aegon Targaryen. “I want revenge.” Bringing to you 6 things you might have missed from the trailer.

Daemon Targaryen is ready for war

Daemon Targaryen is fully ready to destroy everything in his path. Undoubtedly, he stands out as one of Rhaenyra's strongest allies. In the trailer, Matt Smith's character expresses willingness to go to King's Landing alongside his queen/love/niece. Despite the recent deaths of Arrax and Lucerys, which may leave their mother contemplating her next steps, Daemon is resolute and overly eager to take drastic action.

There's big trouble brewing in King's Landing

Trouble is growing in King's Landing as disturbances threaten Alicent and Helaena's safety. This scenario is similar to a turbulent episode of Game of Thrones that aired in Season 2 when rioters broke up a royal procession that included important characters like Cersei Lannister, Sansa Stark, and Joffrey Baratheon. Similar to this, in Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke's character Alicent Hightower and her daughter Phia Saban's character Helaena are targeted by an angry mob. Though the cause of the rioting is still unknown, conditions must be severe for people to be this furious!

Otto Hightower is at it again!

Ser Otto is already well into his scheming and trickery while everyone else is getting ready for the upcoming battle. Otto advises the eldest son of King Aegon and Queen Alicent to use patience and caution as he plans his next move. He claims that the Greens will have the advantage because the majority of the realm's noble families will back them. It is now Rhaenrya's job to respond appropriately.

The trailer hints at a secret, violent act of revenge

In a scene from the trailer, the master spy Mysaria (played by Sonoya Mizuno) suggests there are various methods to go to war. Following this, we witness shadowy figures navigating a building with torches. These scenes, along with Mysaria's statement and a brief glimpse of money changing hands, hint at a chilling event in Fire & Blood: the introduction of two ominous characters known as Blood and Cheese. This marks Team Black's retaliation for Lucerys' (played by Elliot Grihault) demise, and it's predictably harsh.

Looks like Aegon Targaryen has been taking notes from his Uncle Daemon!

While Alicent Hightower and her father Otto seem to be plotting in different ways (Alicent might be more cautious, Otto more forceful), Aegon is a whole different story. The trailer shows him yelling at Otto, demanding revenge. He seems to be the most intense character on the show, and we can expect his ruthless side to come out in full force next season.

Big things are about to happen at Rook's Rest!

The new trailer hints at massive battles with soldiers and dragons soaring through the sky. One location keeps appearing - a lofty castle. We also see glimpses of Rhaenys Targaryen on her dragon Meleys flying towards it. This spot seems super important, and fans of the Fire & Blood book might recognize it as Rook's Rest, home to House Staunton. Seems like a major battle is about to go down there!

Based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood, this upcoming season is setting up the book's storyline known as Dance of the Dragons, which pits the Targaryen family against each other. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham are returning cast members. Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale join as new members in the series. House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on June 16.

