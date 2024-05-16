Zayn Malik Admits He Was Removed from Tinder 'Once Or Twice' Over Catfishing Claims
In a recent chat, Zayn Malik went candid about his personal life including his past romances and how he was removed from dating app Tinder. Read to know more
Zayn Malik is one of the sexiest men in the world, there’s no doubt about it. And, over the years, his name got involved in many high-profile relationships including Perrie Edwards, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and more. Recently, in an interview, Malik candidly spoke about his dating life.
The One Direction heartthrob said in the interview that he also tried dating app Tinder but it did not go well with him. He confessed that people did not believe him that it was him on Tinder and also told the publication he is single.
Zayn Malik says he was kicked off Tinder for catfishing
In a recent cover story for Nylon, Zayn Malik has shared some details about his past relationships and his experience of being single. He said that he tried to meet new people through the dating app Tinder, but it may be not for him!
"It's not been too successful for me, I'll be honest," he said. "Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice."
Right now, the singer of Dusk Till Dawn isn't using apps to meet new people. Instead, he's savoring this independent phase of his life.
“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” he added.
Malik was romantically linked to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards during One Direction’s fame before they split in 2015. Shortly after, he began dating Gigi Hadid with whom he shares daughter Khai. Malik and Hadid broke up in October 2021, per People.
Zayn Malik speaks about his personal life, including his past romances
The ex One Direction member while being candid about his personal life, including his past romances discussed various aspects.
“From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point,” he said. “I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know s**t.”
The relationship he mentioned here was with singer/songwriter Perrie Edwards who was also a member of the girl group Little Mix. Their romance ended with Malik being a boyband member.
His next relationship with model Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares a young daughter – made him even more famous. Gigi Hadid co-starred with Zayn Malik in his hot and heavy music video for Pillowtalk. The video premiered on YouTube on Jan 29, 2016.
“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself,” Malik said in the Nylon interview.
