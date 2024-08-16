‘Troubling Pattern’: X-Men ’97 Creator Beau DeMayo Talks About His Time With Marvel And Not Getting Credits For Disney+ Series’ S2

It happens to be a piece of big news that Beau DeMayo, the creator of X-Men '97, was fired by Marvel Studios for mysterious reasons. Now, five months after his departure, the creator has come forward to address the issues he had to face while working with the renowned superhero franchise.

DeMayo, who has been associated with Marvel Studios, contributing to many acclaimed projects, recently took to social media and revealed that he won't be getting credits on the second season of the highly acclaimed Disney+ animated series. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, DeMayo had already completed his work on the series before he made an exit.

While revealing a lot of things about his tenure with the studio, the creator went on to add a few more details. DeMayo shared an X-Men fan art, with a caption that read that the same art was posted on his Instagram during the Gay Pride month back in June of this year.

Following this, Marvel Studios sent DeMayo a notice that they had decided to strip him off of his X-Men ‘97 Season 2 credit, the creator added within his post that he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, August 15.

In the fan art, it can be figured out that it is DeMayo himself, in a shirtless version of the X-Men member Cyclops.

Further in his post, the creator added, “Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on #XMen97 and #Blade.”

Beau DeMayo had contributed to many projects, including the draft of Blade as well as the TV show The Oscar Issac, starring Moon Knight, and X-Men ‘97.

Following this major revelation, a Marvel spokesperson maintained in a statement that Beau DeMayo was let go in March this year after an “internal investigation.”

The statement further read that the studio ceased its ties with DeMayo due to the “egregious nature of the findings” and that the creator does not have any further connection with Marvel Studios.

As per insiders, both parties had reached an agreement over the tweeting of the show at the time of his exit. However, DeMayo continued to do it, following which his credits from season two of X-Men ’97 were removed, reported THR.

Sources have even mentioned that Beau DeMayo’s termination involved sexual misconduct.

X-Men ‘97 was a great hit and has been appreciated by the fans. Its second season was recently announced during the D23 Expo 2024, welcoming Matthew Chauncey following DeMayo’s firing.

