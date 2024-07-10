Matthew Chauncey To Join Marvel's X-Men ’97 As New Writer? Report

Marvel's X-Men '97 premiered under unusual circumstances, with Beau DeMayo leaving MCU just days before the first episodes were released on Disney+. Despite no official explanation, executives and DeMayo continued to discuss the show. A report from Deadline reveals that What If...? scribe Matthew Chauncey will take over as the writer for the series, confirming the ongoing relationship between Marvel and DeMayo.

Matthew Chauncey to pen the third season of X-Men ’97

Matthew Chauncey is set to write Season 3 of Disney+'s X-Men '97, Marvel Animation's revival of the classic '90s animated series, following Beau DeMayo's departure earlier this year, ahead of X-Men ’97‘s March 20 premiere, after completing work on both Season 1 and Season 2.

Previously DeMayo clarified what his level of involvement will be with the second season of X-Men '97. "I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show," DeMayo wrote in response to a tweet asking for an update. "This is why I've said I can't really speak to Season 2. But, looking forward to seeing the final product with you all whenever it airs. I have high hopes."

Chauncey will collaborate with X-Men 97 director Jake Castorena on the animated follow-up, while Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald will remain consulting producers. Season 2 of the revival, with revised scripts, is currently in production, while Season 3 is in development.

Chauncey has been a writer on both seasons of What If…?, the Marvel animated anthology show that deals with the multiverse and explores alternate realities of significant events in the MCU. Chauncey has moved up to head writer for season three of What If…?, replacing A.C. Bradley, although there is currently no release date for the new season.

He also co-wrote the teleplays for the Ms. Marvel episodes Destined with Freddy Syborn and A.C. Bradley based on the story by Freddy Syborn, Seeing Red with Sabir Pirzada and A.C. Bradley based on the story by Sabir Pirzada, and No Normal with Will Dunn and A.C. Bradley based on the story by Will Dunn.

A brief about X-Men '97

X-Men '97 continues the story of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997). In both series, mutants are people born with superhuman abilities that generally manifest during puberty. The X-Men are a team of mutant superheroes founded by Professor Charles Xavier to protect mutants and humans alike.

At the end of The Animated Series, Xavier nearly dies in an assassination attempt and is taken to space to be healed by the alien Shi'ar Empire. X-Men '97 begins a year later and sees the X-Men facing new challenges without Xavier, under the leadership of their former adversary Magneto. As with the original series, X-Men '97 combines action, soap opera-style drama, and exploration of serious topics.

The revival launched to critical acclaim and strong ratings, amassing 4M views across the first two episodes in their first five days on Disney+. Season 1 also ended on a high note, with the finale drawing 3.5M views in its first five days, becoming the platform’s most-viewed full-length animation series finale since Season 1 of Marvel’s What If…?

The voice cast of X-Men ’97 includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

