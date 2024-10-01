‘Trying To Remind Myself That...’: Lizzo Admits Concerns About ‘Overeating’ Amid Ongoing Weight Loss Journey

Global icon Mellisa Viviane Jefferson, better known as Lizzo, has long been a champion of body positivity and self-love, frequently advocating for self-acceptance on her Instagram. Despite facing backlash regarding her weight, she has made significant strides in confidence and resilience.

Recently, Lizzo opened up about feeling down on herself for overeating as she navigates her weight loss journey. In a TikTok post showcasing her slimmed-down figure, she shared, “I overate yesterday, and I'm feeling really bad about it. I’m trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment.” The Truth Hurts singer also addressed accusations regarding Ozempic earlier this month.

She concluded her post with a promising message: “If you’re going through this, you’re not alone."

In the clip, Lizzo rocked an oversized striped shirt, a denim mini-skirt, and nearly knee-high boots. After her honest post, a bunch of fans appreciated her transparency and left comments of appreciation.

“I needed to hear this too,” one admirer penned, while a second added, “This vid [sic] hits different. Just know you’re not in this alone, fam. Stay strong!” Previously, she spoke to the New York Times and Vogue and said that she has been dieting, and exercising, thereby trying to follow a methodical and slow yet healthy weight-loss process for herself.

Lizzo’s latest TikTok comes after she slammed an online hater for accusing her of using Ozempic to reduce weight, to which the singer gave a fitting reply. Moreover, she has also been posting snippets from her workout regime for her followers.

In 2022, a controversy erupted when a comedian made remarks about the singer's body weight, targeting her for being overweight. While the comments were intended for comedic effect, they sparked significant backlash and did not sit well with her.

Before this incident, she weighed 308 pounds, but she took it as motivation to make a change. After her journey, she successfully lost 50 pounds, bringing her weight down to 258 pounds. This transformation not only fostered her confidence but also inspired many others facing similar challenges.

