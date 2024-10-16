Tyla Takes Over 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show To Deliver Stunning Performance Of THIS Viral Hit Track; Deets

As Victoria's Secret’s angels strutted the runway, Tyla also graced her presence with her angelic voice. The songstress made the show extra special with her performances on her viral songs Water and PUSH 2 START.

Along with the models, Tyla also donned elegant lingerie during the fashion event held on October 15, Tuesday, in New York City. She did not forget her feathers as she wowed the audience with her ensemble.

She donned a layered top that matched the bottom with a Carter band on one of her thighs. She made a big statement with white feathers along with hells, that were intricately designed with dangling accessories to match and complement her entire look.

However, that wasn't the only place she showed off her look. The singer appeared on the pre-show red carpet donning a bright pink floor-length dress. It consisted of cutouts on the torso region and a slit. This surely took us back to the early 2000s fashion era. Tyla elevated the look by wearing a messy bun and a smokey-eye look.

This is a significant event in the history of Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, as the grand event returned after a six-year break. The show was also graced by many supermodels, including Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel, and many more.

The event also included performances by other musical artists, including Cher and Lisa. It was refreshing to see the veteran talent and new talent entertain the viewers.

Since the start of her career, Tyla has made major news for her artistry and also for her bold fashion looks. She stunned during this year’s Met Gala wearing a sand dress. She also grabbed the headlines for her looks during this year’s Video Music Awards. So looking back at that, it was evident that she would once again turn heads with her appearance on the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Before attending the fashion event, she conversed with Rolling Stone and stated that she was “captivated” by the significant fashion event and its stunning ensembles with statement wings.

However, it is safe to say that the Grammy-winning artist is making it big in the industry. After the virality of her track, Water, she did not stop. The singer released a self-titled album in March. The record is a mix of amapiano, contemporary R&B, and pop music.

