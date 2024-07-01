Tyla, who has taken over the music world with her hit songs Water and Jump, had a stellar night at the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday night. She won the Best International Act and Best New Artist at the 24th BET Awards. The BET Awards honors Black excellence in entertainment and urban culture.

Tyla wins Best New Artist against Sexyy Redd

The South African artist was up against Sexyy Redd, October London, Fridayy, Bossmon Dlow, Ayra Starr, 4Batz, and 41 for Best New Artist. Moreover, Tyla was also nominated for the BET Awards Viewer's Choice Award for Water and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, which SZA took home.

In her Best New Artist winning speech, Tyla acknowledged her competitor, one of her favorites. The singer said, "To start with, I love Sexyy Redd. I can't believe how much I love her," Tyla further exclaimed. "I just want to give Africa my sole dedication. I want to dedicate this one, you know, to all the African superstars who came before me but were never given the same opportunity that I am. Yeah, it’s just amazing. And Africa to the world guys!"

Tyla performs her song Jump at BET Awards 2024

After giving her acceptance speeches for the two awards, she performed Jump, featuring Gunna and Skillibeng dropping their verses from the duet song that can be found on Tyla's debut self-titled album.

Tyla makes fashion statement at BET Awards 2024

The emerging singing sensation appeared in an antique Versace gown featuring stud detailing, an open-back, cutout halter neckline that sank below her navel, and a large front slit that displayed the dress's 2004 runway debut animal print lining. The BET Awards 2024 took place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

